Major boost for young people in Exeter as Youth Hub opens to support them towards work

New Youth Hub open Monday, Wednesday and Friday in Exeter will offer CV advice, skills training, mental health support, housing advice, and careers guidance under one roof.

With almost a million young people not in education, employment or training Youth Hubs will open in every local area in Great Britain to give young people access to vital support on their doorstep.

Opening comes as Government invests £2.5 billion to ensure all young people have the opportunity to earn or learn.

Young people in Exeter are set to benefit from expanded employment support through a new Youth Hub in the area, as the government continues to deliver opportunity directly into the heart of the community.

Youth Hubs are locations which bring together Jobcentre Plus, local authority services, employers and training providers under one roof to provide vital help to get young people aged 16 to 24 back on track.

The Youth Hub for Exeter will be based at St James Park, Stadium Way, Exeter EX4 6PX.

Open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the Hub is part of the Government’s commitment to deliver a Youth Hub in every local area of Great Britain over the next three years, building a national network of support for the nearly one million young people not in education, employment or training.

As part of the expansion, every Youth Hub will meet a set of minimum standards, ensuring young people can access on-site jobcentre support alongside mental health and housing support, skills and training opportunities, careers guidance and direct connections to employers with live job and apprenticeship opportunities.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

This new Youth Hub marks a major step forward for young people in Exeter, delivering real support and opportunity right here in the community.

We are determined to bring opportunity to every corner of the country because no matter where you grow up, you deserve the chance to earn, to learn and to get on in life.

The Exeter Youth Hub will work with local partners including Exeter City Community Trust, Exeter College, Co-Labs, Young Devon and YMCA to deliver tailored support that reflects the needs of the local economy, helping to break down barriers to work and accelerate pathways into employment.