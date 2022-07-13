Markerstudy Group lifts lid on careers in insurance services for young people

Markerstudy is striving to improve opportunities for more young people by giving them exclusive insight into a career in the insurance services industry.

Through a new partnership with education charity Future First, Markerstudy will offer state school and college students the support, advice and encouragement they need to consider a career in insurance services, allowing the business to connect with up-and-coming talent.

Using the Future First Hub, a social media style platform which enables volunteers to safely communicate with students, and a range of in-person and virtual events, Markerstudy employees will use their skills, knowledge and experiences to guide young people from schools all over the country.

It can be difficult for young students to imagine life after school or college and Future First is the only UK charity helping young people in state schools and colleges broaden their horizons by connecting them with relatable role models.

Speaking about the partnership, Tanya Gerrard-White, Chief People Officer at Markerstudy Group, said:

“I’m thrilled to partner with Future First and proud to be in a position to provide support, guidance and mentoring to the next generation of school leavers. Our apprenticeship programme, ALEX (Aspire Learning Experience) is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year! From an initiative to recruit talented young people, it’s grown to a platform which now caters for those at all stages of their professional development.There are myriad opportunities within insurance services and our associated businesses, and our ALEX apprentices and colleagues are uniquely qualified to give insight to students and share their own experiences.

Lorraine Langham, Future First CEO, added:

“It’s so important that students from all backgrounds are supported and inspired to consider as many options as possible for the future.

“Being connected to companies such as Markerstudy and their employees often opens up a whole new world of opportunity for them.

“Many young people – particularly those from less privileged backgrounds – may never have considered a career in insurance services. The chance to meet and learn from someone who has gone on to succeed in the sector could inspire them to follow a similar path.”

Published in