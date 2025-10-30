NEBOSH Remains key to UK Health and Safety Roles

The majority of health and safety job roles advertised in the UK require or prefer NEBOSH qualifications, according to the latest NEBOSH Jobs Barometer.

The research, which examined 117 individual job listings advertised between 14 July and 23 August 2025, found that more than 85% explicitly referenced NEBOSH qualifications. The NEBOSH National General Certificate was the most commonly cited, appearing in 61% of roles. The NEBOSH Diploma featured in 18%, while 12% of adverts mentioned the NEBOSH Construction Certificate.

A smaller number also referred to more specialist qualifications, such as the NEBOSH Fire Certificate, indicating a broad awareness of the qualification family across industry sectors.

Wider responsibilities

The research also provided insight into the growing breadth of responsibilities expected from health and safety professionals.

Many roles – more than four in five – included responsibility for training, while environmental oversight was required in over three-quarters of roles, and nearly three-quarters called for experience in auditing. Just under half of the adverts also placed emphasis on quality management responsibilities, pointing to a wider integration of health, safety, environmental and quality (HSEQ) functions within many organisations.

“I am deeply encouraged by how much employers value and trust NEBOSH qualifications,” said Andy Shenstone, NEBOSH Chief Executive. “Today’s health and safety professionals are expected to lead, inspire and shape safer workplaces, and I am proud that our qualification holders are being chosen to make that difference. Their work doesn’t just protect people, it saves lives.”

Beyond technical competence

Employers are also increasingly looking beyond technical competence. Communication skills were requested across all roles analysed, making them the most sought-after soft skill in the study. Other attributes regularly cited included the ability to take initiative, engage stakeholders, lead and influence others, and maintain strong organisational ability – all indicators that the health and safety professional should also be people-centred and strategically aligned.

Employers who are investing in professionals with these qualities – and who help build a strong health and safety culture – are being rewarded; organisations with generative or proactive safety cultures have higher employee satisfaction and are more likely to retain talent.* Mike Roebuck, Senior Careers Consultant for Shirley Parsons, said: “Candidates are increasingly aware of how seriously companies take their safety culture. Our data shows a clear trend: individuals working in pathological safety cultures are far more open to new opportunities, while those in generative cultures are significantly more likely to stay. If retaining top talent is a priority, investing in a mature and authentic safety culture is essential.”

NEBOSH qualifications continue to play a central role in shaping the careers of health and safety professionals, with strong recognition from employers across a wide range of industries. To find out more about NEBOSH and the qualifications it offers, visit www.nebosh.org.uk.

NEBOSH commissioned research that analysed 117 job listings advertised on reed.co.uk using search terms such as “Health and Safety,” “HSE,” “Compliance,” and related variations, including SHEQ, HSEQ, and Risk and Compliance.

*The Shirley Parsons UK HSEQ & Sustainability Salary and Workforce Insights Report 2025 surveyed over 1,000 UK professionals. It is available to download here.