New health and wellbeing service to support people into work launched by Fedcap

A new health and wellbeing support service to help people into employment has been launched in Scotland.

Designed for people who want to work but are struggling to manage their health, the service is being delivered by not-for-profit organisation Fedcap, on behalf of Dumfries and Galloway Council.

The service provides tailored one-to-one support for individuals to help them manage their health conditions and improve their wellbeing to allow them to progress into work.

Fedcap offers 1-1 sessions with a dedicated health and wellbeing professional who will offer both physical and mental health and wellbeing support. Together with individuals, they’ll identify effective coping strategies to help people progress into employment and look at what work people are capable of doing and what adjustments they might need to succeed in the workplace.

Brian Bell, Fedcap CEO, said: “We’re excited to be working with Dumfries and Galloway Council on this new service to support people into employment by focusing on managing their health conditions.

“We’re committed to bridging the gap between health and work, employing a dedicated team of health and wellbeing professionals to deliver services tailored to individuals.

“People develop greater confidence and self-esteem while in work, which also supports their health and wellbeing. This can, in turn, reduce pressures on local health and mental health services.”

Councillor Gail Macgregor, Leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council, said: “We are delighted to launch this new health and wellbeing service in partnership with Fedcap, which is designed to provide crucial support to those in our communities who face challenges in managing their health while seeking employment.

“Our priority is to help local people not only find work but also sustain it, and this service ensures that people receive the tailored support they need to improve wellbeing and build confidence.

“We believe that by addressing health as a barrier to employment, we can open up more opportunities and create an even stronger, healthier and more inclusive Dumfries and Galloway.”

The Fedcap Health and Wellbeing – Dumfries and Galloway service is open to residents who are accessing employability services with Dumfries and Galloway Council and believe their health or wellbeing is a barrier to work and need support.