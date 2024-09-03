Partnership between University of Winchester and College opens up pathway into law careers

An innovative new course offered by the University of Winchester will provide a direct pathway into the legal profession.

Thanks to a new partnership with The College of Legal Practice, the University will be running an LLM (Law Masters) which will include preparation for the Solicitors Qualifying Exams (SQE).

The SQE is a rigorous two-part test of competency which all aspiring solicitors in England and Wales are required to pass by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

The University’s partner, the College of Legal Practice, was chosen for its high level of expertise and experience in preparing students for these external exams and giving them the skills needed to begin work in the legal profession.

Winchester’s new LLM, to be offered full-time or part-time, is aimed at applicants who have a law degree or a degree with a significant element of law.

In addition to specific preparation for the SQE, the new LLM will develop a broader understanding, and critical awareness of current legal issues and deeper insights into the relationship between Law, State and Individual.

Importantly, students studying for the LLM can apply for a post-graduate loan to cover the cost. Currently students undertaking an SQE preparation course on its own do not receive funding from Student Finance England.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Winchester, Professor Sarah Greer, said: “We are looking forward to starting this course in partnership with the College. We believe it will provide an excellent launchpad for students who wish to become solicitors. It will not only give them the skills needed to enter the profession, but a wider base of knowledge and skills to help them succeed in their careers.”

Bill Davies, the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Crime and Justice at Winchester said: “We are delighted to be offering our students from this Autumn the opportunity to continue their legal education at Winchester.

“The Placement/Work Experience and other modules being delivered by our faculty complement the College’s modules and will give our Masters students a valuable insight into the knowledge and skills needed for today’s practitioners.

“The collaborative working approach and the wrap-around support the College gives to its students matches our own committed approach to supporting our students to succeed.”

Dr Giles Proctor, CEO of The College of Legal Practice, said: “The College is very pleased to bring our proven SQE preparation courses to Winchester and be able to offer this career pathway to their students. We have already worked very closely with the team at Winchester to set up the delivery of this programme and look forward to supporting their students.”

Photo by Dominic Parkes Photography.