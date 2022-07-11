Barnsley College recognised as Centre of Excellence for Apprenticeships

Barnsley College is delighted to have been presented with a ‘Recognition of Excellence’ plaque in appreciation for the College’s End-Point Assessment (EPA) achievement from the renowned training organisation City & Guilds.

Barnsley College was one of the first organisations to start delivering the new EPA standards. The plaque was presented to recognise the College’s high pass rate, quality, and success of its apprenticeship provision.

Jill Holland, Head of Department for Apprenticeships at Barnsley College, said:

“Barnsley College is very pleased to receive the Excellence in EPA Delivery plaque from City & Guilds for our Apprenticeship provision, in recognising our high pass rates and distinction grades.

“I am delighted to be receiving this award on behalf of the Apprenticeship team at Barnsley College. It is great that the hard work and support our staff put in with our apprentices is being recognised by this award.”

Laura Harrap, Business Development Manager Yorkshire and North East for City & Guilds, added:

“We are delighted to present this plaque to recognise the commitment and quality of provision Barnsley College give to their apprentices. The quality of support and learning that Barnsley College offer for their apprentices is of the highest standard and it is great to celebrate this with them. At City & Guilds we put apprentices’ success at the centre of what we do, and working with great providers such as Barnsley College is very important to us.”

Barnsley College offers over 70 apprenticeship pathways at various levels in dozens of industries, including Accountancy, Engineering, Hair and Beauty, Management, Teaching and Warehousing and Logistics.

Barnsley College supports thousands of employers across Yorkshire and even more beyond, with a portfolio of training programmes and qualifications which is designed to support the entire workforce development strategy.

Our Business Development Team can help an organisation of any size, in any sector, to assess where their training needs are and identify solutions.

