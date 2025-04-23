Providing Opportunities in the NHS for Unemployed Residents

In a move to support the local community and address NHS staffing needs, The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust recently partnered with The B2W Group to deliver the Step into Work with the NHS programme.

This initiative gave local unemployed residents a direct route into meaningful employment within the NHS, an opportunity that not only provided stability and purpose for its participants, but also helped reinforce the healthcare system with passionate, values-driven individuals.

The programme offered a blend of training, career guidance, and real job opportunities and was designed to equip learners with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to thrive in non-clinical NHS roles.

For many participants, it marked a fresh start in their lives and provided them and a chance to make a lasting difference in their communities.

One of those who completed the programme was 23-year-old Oluchi from Wolverhampton, who shared her appreciation for the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with the Trust.

She said:

“I loved the idea of working in care before, but after the experience I’ve had on the Step into work programme, I just love it even more!

“Hopefully my next steps would be to secure full-time employment within the NHS and pursuing the career that I love.”

NHS Futures Manager at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, Sallie Johnson, described the success of the programme for local residents, who she says are exactly the types of candidates the Trust is looking for.

“Giving local residents that step into working within the NHS really is the backbone of what we do. We want people from the region to be working for us, helping patients that have come from the same communities as them.

“With some jobs, you need to go to University and have the qualifications to succeed. But a huge amount of care that happens in the NHS is about hands-on support. It’s about having people who have learnt from life rather than from a book.”

She also praised the partnership with The B2W Group, saying:

“Our partnership with B2W so far has been really good, helping us find candidates with the right ethos and values to come and work within the NHS and hopefully it will continue.”

This focus on ethos and values is at the heart of the programme’s success. By selecting candidates who not only wanted to work, but were also passionate about making a positive impact, the initiative ensures that new recruits align with the core principles of the NHS – compassion, respect, and dedication.

Participants of the programme benefited from tailored employability support provided by The B2W Group and sector-specific training that prepared them for roles such as administration, support services, and patient-facing customer care positions.

Bev Duthie, Regional Engagement Manager for The B2W Group in the West Midlands, commented on the impact of the partnership with The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, saying;

“The impact so far has been clear: people from Wolverhampton and the surrounding areas who may have once felt side-lined from the workforce are now stepping into roles where they are valued, supported, and making a real contribution to public health. It’s a model of a partnership that works, and one that should inspire similar initiatives across the UK.”