SpeakUp Launches AI-Driven Compliance Solutions to Enhance Workplace Transparency

SpeakUp, the ethics and compliance platform trusted by businesses including Randstad, BMW and Friesland Campina, has announced the launch of two new solutions: its AI phone intake agent and its AI-powered disclosure and approval management solution, SpeakUp Paths.

This marks a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution, becoming a comprehensive ethics and compliance suite designed as a one-stop shop for compliance teams, HR and employees. It also comes as the company expands in Europe and the US with new hires across the globe.

“Our mission is simple: make doing the right thing easy for compliance teams,” Tim Morss, CEO of SpeakUp said. “We surface risk and reduce manual work for teams, while building cultures where employees act early and speak up with confidence. That’s why we’ve doubled down on the use of native AI, and launched SpeakUp Paths and our AI phone intake agent. It reflects what compliance teams have been asking for – tools that go beyond intake to deliver clarity, speed, and real impact.”

The entire SpeakUp platform is powered by the company’s intelligence layer , Sienna AI. The proprietary AI is purpose-built to make all workflows fast, intuitive and scalable globally. It drastically reduces the manual burden on teams, intelligently understanding each matter and extracting key details to give compliance teams a head start on any decision or investigation.

Call centres are out, AI agents are in

SpeakUp’s new AI Voice Agent delivers a guided, conversational experience that captures key details and generates structured, actionable reports for compliance teams. Unlike traditional hotlines, where callers may face long wait times or language barriers, SpeakUp’s AI Voice Agent ensures instant response, consistent documentation, and privacy, without relying on third-party operators. This innovation transforms phone reporting, making it more accessible, reliable, and effective than ever before. The AI Voice Agent is an add-on to SpeakUp Report, the company’s whistleblower, grievance and case management solution, and is currently the only AI-powered phone intake tool available in the market.

Stopping conflict of interests – and more – in their tracks

SpeakUp Paths empowers employees to securely submit and disclose a wide range of potential risks and conflicts of interest, including gifts, entertainment trade associations, government interactions and more. Through a secure dashboard, employees receive instant, clear input and can track the status of their submissions, reinforcing transparency and accountability at every level. It also enables compliance teams to monitor issues in real time.

With regulatory pressure mounting across all industries, the launch comes at a crucial moment. Changes driven by the government demand higher standards of transparency and governance from companies. For example, the National Audit Office recently concluded that the way the UK manages conflicts of interest is “not fit for purpose,” leading to tighter regulations and greater scrutiny for organisations, from food to manufacturing. SpeakUp addresses the need for enhanced transparency and governance with smart technology.

SpeakUp Paths complements the company’s existing compliance and whistleblowing tools. With SpeakUp Paths, SpeakUp Report, and the intelligence of Sienna AI, users can operate within one of the most advanced and efficient compliance ecosystems available.

Key benefits of SpeakUp Paths:

Surface potential risk : Enabling faster decisions and minimising exposure

: Enabling faster decisions and minimising exposure Real-time visibility : A centralised dashboard allows compliance teams to monitor submissions as they come in across teams and regions

: A centralised dashboard allows compliance teams to monitor submissions as they come in across teams and regions Instant employee feedback : Employees receive immediate, clear guidance after submitting disclosures, reinforcing transparency and trust

: Employees receive immediate, clear guidance after submitting disclosures, reinforcing transparency and trust Tailored for organisational processes : A system built to reflect each organisation’s unique processes and ways of working. Offering intuitive access, customisable workflows, and seamless operational alignment

: A system built to reflect each organisation’s unique processes and ways of working. Offering intuitive access, customisable workflows, and seamless operational alignment Scalable and multilingual intake: Designed to support complex organisations, SpeakUp operates in more than 80 languages and scales across business units

A new era

Tim Morss, CEO of SpeakUp added, “As well as launching our new solutions, we are growing our team in Europe and beyond. In the US, we’ve just appointed industry veteran Tom McNamara to our Board of Directors, which feels incredible. We will continue to invest in our people and our platform so organisations have modern compliance to create meaningful change.”