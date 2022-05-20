St. Modwen seeks future superstars with new Early Careers programme

St. Modwen, one of the UK’s leading housebuilders and logistics developers, has launched its Early Careers programme aimed at inspiring school leavers and graduates to discover a future career within real estate.

There are currently 20 positions available across the Homes and Logistics businesses, spanning marketing, quantity surveying, architecture, and site management.

As part of St. Modwen’s commitment to operating responsibly and making a sustained, positive difference to society and the environment, the developer, in partnership with award-winning recruitment company Wiser, is incorporating its key values into its recruitment process and programme.

During the Assessment Centres, taking place in July this year, applicants will participate in group and individual tasks that have one of the company’s Responsible Business values incorporated into it. This will span from diversity and inclusion and wellbeing to efforts around net carbon reduction and biodiversity.

Sarwjit Sambhi, CEO of St. Modwen, comments:

“We are passionate about inspiring the next generation of talent to our industry and working with ambitious people who will help us to continue delivering our responsible business ambitions.

“Roles within real estate can span from site management and surveying, through to marketing, recruitment, administration and health & safety – it isn’t all about boots and hard hats. We hope our carefully curated programme will showcase to our new team members the endless opportunities available within our Homes and Logistics business areas and empower them to consider how they can make a difference to society and the environment through their work.”

Once the programmes commence in September this year, the successful apprentices and trainees will begin a two-year personal and professional development journey. It will begin with an immersive orientation course to set them up for success at the company and help those new to the world of work understand their roles, responsibilities and ways of working life.

Their experience on the programme will build their knowledge in several key areas including emotional intelligence, effective communication and the leadership mindset, and will bring learning to life through immersive experiential sessions and business and industry related group learning activities and visits. This will include sustainability and wellbeing-focused volunteering sessions, as well as a house-building workshop.

The programme will align with St. Modwen’s Responsible Business plan to provide the apprentices with insight as to why this is a key part of everyone’s role at the company and ensure they are involved from the very start of their St. Modwen journey.

Jenny Surridge, Early Talent Lead at Wiser, adds:

“We share St. Modwen’s vision that to be able to provide the best possible service and high-quality products you need diverse, determined and innovative minds joining your business who could go on to become future leaders. We have worked with St. Modwen to create an exciting and considered recruitment and Early Careers programme that will help school leavers and graduates take their first step into the world of work and we are very excited for what the next academic year will bring.”

The roles are available across England, in locations including Longbridge in Birmingham, Bristol and London. For more information on the Early Careers programme or for details on how to apply, visit https://stmodwen-careers.morson.com/early-careers. Applications are now being accepted until 27 May.

