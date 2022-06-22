Students get chance to meet with local employers

Students from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) were given the opportunity to meet with a number of local employers at a special event set up by the College.

Childcare and Health and Social Care students were able to meet with employers such as Prestige Care & Support, Rosemont Care, New Beginnings Day Nurseries, Barney Bear’s Nursery, Eastway Care, Chestnut Nursery Schools, Fledglings Day Nurseries, Head Start Day Nursery and Pre-School, Little Learners Day Nursery, Manor Court Care and Abbeleigh House Care.

During the event, the employers were on hand to answer any questions from the students about the industries and talk to them about up-coming job opportunities too. For students who are close to finishing their studies, it was a chance to network with and impress the local employers! After the event the employers were served a lovely hot lunch prepared by the College’s Food and Hospitality students.

ESOL (English for speaker of other languages) and adult Core Skills students were then invited to join representatives from Care City, for a fantastic talk about their work and the opportunities within the industry too.

Ann McDaniel-Crabb, Assistant Principal, Health and Science Industries and Adult Skills Academy at the College said: “It is so important to us that our students gain a complete understanding of the many routes into the industries and how they can progress. Being able to hold employer events like this is such a fantastic way for our students to meet with the employers face-to-face and potentially find employment. We are so grateful to all the employers that took part, it was a great day.”