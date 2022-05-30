Sustainability events, performances and workshops for the community to enjoy!

Sustainability Week at our Waterloo Centre for adult learners on Westminster Bridge Road, begins on 13 June 2022. It is a FREE, accessible, innovative and fun-packed week encompassing Meat Free Monday, Book, Plant and Clothes swaps, tours of our ground-breaking Dye Garden, Remake and Remodel and our special Penny Lecture on soil to soil textiles and regenerative agriculture.

Whether you’re already interested in sustainability, new to it, local to the area, curious about Morley College, interested in a specific academic-led innovations (like growing sustainable textile dyes from plants!), Morley College is throwing its doors wide for Sustainability Week. As our community (residents, businesses, artists, early adopters, movers and shakers) we’d love to invite you to visit our college, library, refectory and gardens and get involved.

As well as learning more about our courses, including our summer shorts programme, you’ll get to experience our wonderful, historic building that has housed some of the country’s leading educational pioneers. You can meet like-minded others and get a sense of our wonderful community of performers, visitors, tutors and learners, take in a lunchtime concert or evening dance workshop, or simply go home with a great new book to read.

From reconsidering consumer behaviour and looking at re-using everyday items like plants, books and clothes, join the fun, indulge your interests and find some new ones! Morley College also have a rambling club and many other activities to share and enjoy.

Highlights from the week include:

There is always so much to do at Morley College! Some examples of our performances and workshops to enjoy during the same week include:

We are also running Summer Shorts courses here at our Waterloo Centre. Immerse yourself in a new skill – Jewellery, Ceramics, Sculpture (*you’ll be lucky to attend our courses that take place at the wonderful, atmospheric Pelham Hall), Fashion, Textiles, Printmaking, Digital Media, Film & Photography, Painting, Art History and Art Foundation, Music and Performing Arts. All our summer shorts courses are intended to develop your interest in our range of exciting opportunities for learning in an accessible way.

