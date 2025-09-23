The OR Society Inspires Next Generation of Problem-Solvers

This September, as the UK celebrates science through events including the British Science Festival and Open Science Week (15–21 September), the OR Society is highlighting diverse career opportunities and jobs in operational research (OR) and data science.

Its recently launched Data Science Connects community is encouraging students, graduates, and professionals to discover how data and OR can help address urgent challenges in sectors from healthcare, transport and logistics to energy and climate solutions. The initiative offers skills training, networking, and mentoring to support professional growth and connect people applying data in real-world situations.

Meeting growing demand for skills in data, AI, and analytics

Operational research combines advanced mathematical techniques such as modelling, optimisation, and simulation with creative problem-solving and systems thinking. The Society is highlighting that with technological change accelerating and global challenges such as climate change demanding innovative approaches, the demand for skilled OR and data science professionals has never been greater.

The UK is also seeing rapid growth in postgraduate students pursuing degrees in data, AI, and analytics, driven by both skills shortages and government support. Analysis from the Office for Students (OfS) shows more than 7,600 students enrolled in AI and data science postgraduate conversion courses between 2020 and 2023, exceeding targets and addressing national gaps in expertise.

Career prospects and opportunities

Demand for STEM professionals is also at a high, driven in part by advances in AI. Government data shows around 9.4 million people work in STEM roles in the UK, a sector vital to economic growth. Yet nearly half of engineering and technology employers struggle to fill positions, with skills shortages costing the economy an estimated £1.5 billion each year.

At the same time, STEM graduates enjoy strong career prospects, earning more than non-STEM graduates[iii]. In the UK, the average salary for STEM graduate jobs is £30,973, compared to £26,023 for non-STEM university graduates. Roles in areas such as data science are especially attractive, with average salaries now exceeding £67,000, and with experienced professionals earning over £90,000.

Inspiring the next generation

Dr Colette Fletcher, Executive Director at the OR Society, said: “Operational research is about using data, analysis, and creative problem-solving to tackle real-world challenges. Increasingly, that means working alongside advances in AI and data science to address issues in healthcare, climate change, and sustainable transport, amongst other areas. We want students and recent graduates to see the potential of these careers and aspire to become the problem-solvers of the future.”

The OR Society recommends students considering a career in OR study STEM subjects at A level. Beyond this, degrees in OR, Mathematics, Computing and data science, or business analytics are ideal, though other numerate degrees are also highly valued.