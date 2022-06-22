UK Power Networks helps smooth the path to ‘Civvy Street’

@UKPowerNetworks : Former armed forces personnel are transferring their key skills to forge new career paths with the UK’s biggest electricity network.

UK Power Networks, the firm that keeps the lights on across London, the South East and East of England, together with UK Power Networks Services which provides infrastructure services for the Ministry of Defence and other clients, are currently helping two new former servicemen settle into new roles as Armed Forces Day approaches (June 25).

They include Harvey Miller (26, from Littleport), fresh from the Royal Air Force who is working as an electrical fitter in Cambridge, and Alastair Smith (41, from Westbury) who joined UK Power Networks Services as a senior project manager after more than 20 years at HM Forces Corps of Royal Engineers.

Harvey said: “The transition has been smooth. Before starting I was away on deployment, but the company was flexible and accommodated my needs.

“The main difference for me is the type of work – going from being a mechanical aircraft technician to an electrical fitter has its challenges and I am looking forward to completing the relevant courses and learning on the job. It’s a nice change to be able to go home every night after work rather than staying away all week, as I did in the air force. It’s great to be able to see my family and friends more than before.”

Alastair said: “It’s exciting to have a new challenge and every day there’s something different. It’s not mundane and that allows me to travel and get involved in new and exciting projects.

“I still get to go to Army bases as part of the role involves delivering power for the defence sector. Prior to joining I was regularly in touch with UK Power Networks Services through its Armed Forces Community, receiving mentorship and spending my time doing the relevant qualifications to allow for this smooth transition.”

Having signed the Armed Forces Covenant back in 2015, UK Power Networks has pledged to support veterans, reservists and their families. The company which is rated Employer of the Year and Engineering Company of the Year, hosts insight days and offers work experience to recent and future services leavers.

Over 70 employees who are veterans, reservists or military spouses are part of the company’s Armed Forces Community which also helps support armed forces charities. On July 19 the company is also holding an Armed Forces celebration at the Imperial War Museum in London.

Anita Boye, talent acquisition partner at UK Power Networks, added: “We aim to attract, recruit, retain and develop high quality talent thousand recognise that many people who have served with the armed forces have a wealth of experience and transferable skills.

“Our Armed Forces Community of employees is always ready and willing to give advice, support and direction to ensure there can be an easy and seamless transition to civilian life.

“We recognise the sacrifices servicemen and women have made for their country in the course of their job. We do everything possible to support them in maximising the career opportunities plus they can take pride in knowing that they are working for a very successful business.”

