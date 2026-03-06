Weston College Jobcentre Takeover Day Goes National! Inspiring Thousands Across the Country 

What began four years ago as a bold idea at Weston College has now spread across the county: the Jobcentre Takeover Day, part of Association of Colleges National Colleges Week and National Careers Week 2026, is giving hundreds of unemployed adults the chance to explore new careers, gain vital skills, and connect directly with potential employers.

Originally developed by Weston College, the initiative partners colleges with Jobcentre Plus to deliver practical advice, workshops, and one-to-one support to adults looking to return to work or take their next career step. The event focuses on building confidence, improving employability skills, and helping individuals understand the training and opportunities available to them locally.

This year, the initiative has grown into a national collaboration, with colleges including Weston College, Bath College, New City College London, Northampton College, Middlesbrough College, and Northern College for Adults welcoming participants to their local Jobcentre Plus centres. By working together, these colleges are helping to create a coordinated and supportive approach to tackling unemployment and skills gaps across different regions.

At Weston College, 400 local adults were invited to take part in a day of skills workshops, employability sessions, and face-to-face careers guidance. Participants also heard directly from employers about what they are looking for in today’s workforce, gaining valuable insight into industry expectations and the types of roles currently available.

The day offered practical advice on CV writing, interview preparation, and career planning, alongside information about training programmes and adult learning opportunities available through the college. For many attendees, it was also an opportunity to ask questions, explore new career directions, and discover pathways they may not have previously considered.

Mike Hudson, Director of Student Recruitment and Customer Operations at Weston College, said:

“Our Jobcentre Takeover Day started as a simple idea: to bring the support and guidance people need directly to them. Seeing it grow into a national movement is incredible. This day isn’t just about advice – it’s about giving people the confidence and tools to take the next step in their careers.”

For many participants, Jobcentre Takeover Day is life changing. Previous events have seen attendees leave feeling inspired, equipped with new skills, and connected to real employment opportunities. Several individuals have gone on to enrol in training programmes or secure jobs after attending the event.

As the initiative continues to grow, it highlights the important role colleges play in supporting local communities, strengthening workforce skills, and helping people access meaningful employment.

The initiative demonstrates Weston College’s continued commitment to its local community, proving that with the right support, opportunity, and guidance, everyone can take meaningful steps toward their career goals.