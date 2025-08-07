Winchester Sports Coaching student Megan joins F1 legends at Downing Street

A University of Winchester student was in pole position to meet some of the most important figures in motor racing when she attended a special event at 10 Downing Street to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Formula 1.

Megan Weeks, who hopes to become a human performance coach for drivers, was invited to the event by Tom Hartley, Head of Competitor Development at Motorsport UK.

At the event Megan, 21, met Susie Wolff, former racing driver and head of the F1 Academy and representatives of the Sauber soon to be Audi F1 operation.

“It was great opportunity to connect with so many people,” said Megan, who studies Sports Coaching at the University.

Megan first met Tom Hartley at Thruxton race circuit earlier this year, when she and fellow second year students took part in a go-karting session with lecturer Richard Cheetham.

After speaking to Tom about her career goals, Megan was invited observe several Academy and Team UK days with Motorsport UK. She met future drivers from a range of racing series and coaches from Porsche Human Performance, who asked her to assist with some of their activities.

Megan hopes to one day join the fast-growing ranks of performance coaches and sports psychologists working for racing teams and their drivers.

“Driving is hugely physical, the drivers need to be fit. On some corners, drivers are subject to huge G forces, and they can lose several kilos in weight during a race,” explained Megan, from Tichborne.

The Number 10 event, hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, emphasises the huge role FI has to play in the UK economy. Six of the 10 F1 teams are based in the UK. As well creating jobs they drive technical development for the whole motor industry.

Present at the celebration were team managers James Vowles (Williams), Flavio Briatore (Alpine), Andy Cowell (Aston Martin Aramco), Jonathan Wheatley (Sauber) and Ayao Komatsu (Haas) current drivers, Carlos Sainz, Oliver Bearman, Alexander Albon and Esteban Okon, and former world champions Sir Jackie Stewart, Damon Hill and Jenson Button.

Parked outside Number 10 were Lando Norris’s black and orange McLaren and Alex Albon’s Williams.

Richard Cheetham, Senior Fellow in Sports Coaching at the University of Winchester, said:

“The external links we establish in our sports coaching work continue to be so beneficial to our course.”

“This is a great example of a Winchester student earning and taking the opportunity at the highest level. We are very proud of Megan.”