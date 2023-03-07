XPO marks International Women’s Day with conversations between women leaders and employees across Europe

XPO, a leading provider of innovative transport and logistics solutions in Europe, is actively involved in promoting all forms of diversity and inclusion as a daily part of its culture.

The company will celebrate International Women´s Day by reaffirming its commitment to providing women with equal access to all job positions, as evidenced by the company’s first-ever discussion series connecting women leaders to colleagues across Europe.

Launching on 8 March and extending through the month, XPO will hold a series of internal group discussions at the European and country levels. This concept, which has been enthusiastically endorsed by XPO’s women leaders, is structured as inspirational discussions where the women will share insights into what makes them successful in their roles and proud about their careers. By leading through example, XPO intends to shatter any potential glass ceilings and encourage vocations in transport and logistics.

In addition to the internal discussions, many XPO facilities have arranged events at the country level, receiving a strong response from invitations extended to women leaders at XPO’s customers, suppliers and business partners. The individual points of view of these inspirational women will underscore the importance of an openminded culture.

Valerie Chaut, XPO’s head of human resources – Europe, said,

“Our mission as a leader is to promote the modernity and attractiveness of our sector and fight the preconceptions that these are male-oriented professions. International Women’s Day gives us a pan-European platform to promote the diverse and inclusive culture we’re building across our business. Our commitment to equal opportunities for all is essential to how we define success.”

XPO is also actively engaged in promoting an environment of open communication that includes access to management for female truck drivers. The company held inaugural Female Drivers Forums in France and the United Kingdom in 2022, giving women an opportunity to speak with leadership and suggest ways to enhance their work experience. This month, to coincide with International Women´s Day celebrations, XPO will announce the upcoming dates of its 2023 Female Drivers Forums.

Luis Gomez, XPO’s president – Europe, said,

“Our people are our greatest asset, and XPO women are changemakers who move our company and industry forward. We are committed to using our leadership positions in Europe to connect as many women as possible to rewarding careers. The most compelling way to do this is to hear from the women themselves — our female drivers, site operators and business managers — and we will continue to ensure that they have a powerful voice in our culture.”

