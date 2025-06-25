A Deep Dive into Workplace Needs Assessments: Understanding General Health and the Positive Impact on Staff

This article is part of a new series exploring workplace needs assessments and how they can support staff across the education sector. These assessments provide a structured, person-centred way to uncover challenges and identify practical adjustments that help individuals not just survive but thrive in their roles.

The Hidden Challenges in Educational Workplaces

In education, we rightly focus on inclusive learning environments for our students. But what about the staff who support them? Educators, administrators, and support teams are often navigating complex needs of their own, whether diagnosed, undiagnosed, or simply unspoken.

When Maya* joined a large FE provider, she was known for her strong work ethic and high standards. But over time, her energy began to dip. Her focus became harder to maintain. Quietly, she was managing fluctuating fatigue, sensory overload, and growing anxiety, alongside a busy, overstimulating work environment.

Maya* had no formal diagnosis, but she resonated with traits associated with ADHD and sensory processing differences. Like many employees, she hadn’t disclosed anything formally. She feared being dismissed or misunderstood.

The organisation wanted to support Maya* but didn’t know where to start. Her challenges weren’t always visible, and they didn’t fall neatly into one box. The task was to explore her working experience holistically and identify supportive strategies that could improve wellbeing, productivity, and retention.

The Assessment Process: Understanding the Full Picture

A workplace needs assessment was initiated to understand the full scope of Maya’s* experience. These assessments typically explore areas such as:

Physical health (e.g. chronic fatigue, mobility challenges)

Neurological differences (e.g. ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia, dyscalculia)

Mental health (e.g. anxiety, depression, PTSD)

Sensory needs (e.g. noise sensitivity, visual overstimulation)

Historical context (e.g. support during school/university, coping strategies developed over time)

Maya’s* assessment highlighted several “invisible” barriers: high cognitive load, lack of recovery time between tasks, and difficulty with time perception and prioritisation. She had been relying on self-developed strategies, some helpful, some unsustainable.

Recommendations included:

Flexible start times and core hour scheduling

Weekly planning support and visual task trackers

Noise-reducing headphones and a quieter workspace

Pacing strategies and protected focus periods

A coaching session to embed strategies over time

With changes in place, Maya* was better able to manage her energy and workload. She described feeling “more in control” and “less on edge.” Her contribution in meetings improved, and she became more consistent in meeting deadlines.

Over the next few months, her sickness absence reduced significantly. Line managers reported stronger communication and collaboration. The wider team benefited from clearer work systems that were introduced to support Maya*, but helped everyone.

The Bigger Picture

Workplace needs assessments are often associated with access to equipment or compliance with legal duties. But their impact is broader than that.

A 2021 review by the British Occupational Health Research Foundation found that when staff receive adjustments matched to their individual needs, outcomes include:

Increased job satisfaction

Reduced staff turnover

Lower absenteeism and presenteeism

Improved productivity

Higher levels of workplace inclusion

Additionally, the CIPD’s Health and Wellbeing at Work report (2023) highlights the growing importance of adjustments that go beyond traditional occupational health boundaries, especially for neurodivergent employees and those with fluctuating or complex health needs.

Why General Health Matters

Many people in education work around their health challenges silently. Fatigue, pain, attention difficulties, and sensory overwhelm are often normalised or minimised.

When assessments consider general health, not just formal diagnoses, they offer a powerful opportunity to create sustainable ways of working. This approach not only benefits the individual but also builds a healthier, more inclusive culture across the organisation.

Want to Reflect on Your Setting?

When thinking about the staff you work with, consider:

Are there colleagues who seem to be “just coping”?

Have adjustments focused only on physical or visible needs?

Could a deeper exploration unlock potential solutions?

What assumptions might we be making about what’s “normal” for everyone?

Creating space for these questions is the first step toward meaningful change.

By Nathan Whitbread, The Neurodivergent Coach

*Name changed to protect confidentiality