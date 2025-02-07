A Values-Led, System-Wide Approach to Safeguarding

In the first article of their series on safeguarding and tackling extremism, Palvinder Singh, Principal at Kirklees College, and Dr Vikki Smith, Executive Director, Education and Standards, at the Education and Training Foundation, discussed some of the key challenges facing educators and leaders as they tackle extremism in a divided political landscape, and they called for a broader, holistic approach to safeguarding.

In this second article, Palvinder and Vikki elaborate on what is required to build a system-wide, values-led approach to safeguarding.

Values First

The first article of this series outlined the challenges of misinformation and increasing polarisation in our society and politics. How can leaders respond in these difficult circumstances?

“Everything comes back to values,” says Palvinder. “We have to operate under values that are shared, understood and respected… but that is not easy. We must accept that some individuals may feel that populism and its messages resonate with them. I’m not saying that people should not be able to express their own views and opinions. But we do need to be clear about the language we’re using, and the debate needs to be informed.”

Vikki agrees: “Yes, this is about ethos. The culture you create in your institution is critical in fostering constructive debate and engagement.”

“Exactly,” Palvinder responds. “For example, at Kirklees College, we put values front and centre. When recruiting, they are as important as qualifications and experience. We recruit based on the type of organisation we want to be and how we want to operate. That is where I focus my attention as Principal, and I measure those values through all kinds of channels such as staff and student voice, asking whether students feel they belong and if staff feel proud to work here.”

Vikki says: “That then creates really powerful, formal and informal leaders across your organisation who play a catalytic role in setting the right conditions for the right values and culture throughout. When those values are your north star, they help foster cohesion and a sense of belonging – and that creates a strong foundation upon which to address really complex challenges such as extremism.”

A System Response

Based on that foundation of core values, how do leaders approach safeguarding in a more holistic way?

Palvinder says: “We’ve got to look at common, systemic challenges across education and beyond. I’m pleased the Government is engaging again with the impact of inequalities because we’ve got more young people in poverty than we’ve ever had. We are not just working within our own organisations, we are part of a broader system of society, and the role we play contributes to economic prosperity, securing good jobs, and outcomes. We’re not just about qualifications, we’re about raising aspirations, supporting and guiding learners. When it comes to extremism, this means thinking about prevention first, and helping vulnerable people before they become radicalised.”

“In Further Education (FE) and Skills particularly,” Palvinder continues, “we support a disproportionate number of disadvantaged people, including looked after children. Part of the way we support such a range of people with varied needs at Kirklees College is by working with colleagues beyond education for the benefit of our communities. That includes colleagues in rehabilitation, in local authorities, in housing, health, and the police. Every one of these anchor organisations is short of time and resources, but we have a moral obligation to work together to support vulnerable people – and that approach has to be driven by values.”

Palvinder talks about how he embeds this joined-up approach at Kirklees College:“The chief executive of our local NHS trust, the biggest employer in our district, is on my board. I’ve also got an excellent relationship with the local police chief superintendent, and our local sixth form colleges as well as schools. These are just some of the relationships that allow us to work together to leverage our joint resources and support vulnerable young people. This means our safeguarding efforts can reach beyond the boundaries of our individual institutions and provide more holistic support.”

Reflecting on this, Vikki says: “Those examples all speak to the importance of FE and Skills’ social consciousness and working towards social cohesion, which are important in preventing extremism from taking hold. Seeing the system we work in as far bigger than just our sector has the potential to make a real difference in this area. Following the Government lead, this is about mission leadership.”

“The difficulty is that, too often, governments rely on the altruism of people in sectors like ours to do this broader, complex work, and that’s not ultimately sustainable,” continues Vikki. “This kind of system-wide approach needs resources. Towns like Kirklees cannot afford to lose their FE and Skills institutions because they offer so much more than qualifications and learning. FE and Skills institutions up and down the country are reaching across education’s boundaries, and supporting many people to live meaningful lives, some of whom might not otherwise have had that opportunity. The profound impact this has on our society cannot be underestimated.”

By Palvinder Singh, Principal at Kirklees College, and Dr Vikki Smith, Executive Director, Education and Standards, at the Education and Training Foundation.