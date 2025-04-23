AI Literacy is the New Cornerstone for Successful Businesses

In early February, the EU’s landmark AI Act, first proposed in June 2023, entered into regulatory force. The legislation empowers authorities to penalise companies within the EU that fail to comply with its provisions. Its primary aim is to safeguard the public from potentially harmful applications of artificial intelligence, with a strong emphasis on protecting privacy and civil liberties. As such, the Act prohibits certain high-risk uses of AI, including public biometric surveillance, emotion recognition, and social scoring systems – technologies that carry a high potential for misuse.

Beyond restricting risky implementations, the legislation also introduces a requirement for AI literacy within organisations. This applies not only to those who develop AI systems, but also to those who use or implement them. In effect, this means the vast majority of businesses could be affected. As AI tools become increasingly embedded in everyday software, from office applications to mobile platforms, companies across all sectors will find themselves navigating an AI-driven environment, whether they intend to or not.

Encouraging a baseline of AI understanding among employees is a practical step towards safer and more effective use of these tools. While there may be initial hurdles, such as reluctance or logistical challenges around training, this regulatory prompt gives companies a compelling reason to prioritise education and upskilling.

At its core, the AI Act is about mitigating the risks of uninformed or careless AI usage, such as accidental data exposure or blind reliance on generic AI outputs. But its impact may extend further. By improving awareness of how AI can streamline workflows, minimise manual tasks, and support creative problem-solving, companies stand to unlock new efficiencies and innovation. Widespread training could help narrow current skills gaps, laying the groundwork for a more capable and forward-thinking workforce.

The picture from the training data

At Coursera, we have certainly seen the impact of the demand for AI training. As noted in our Job Skills Report 2025, between 2023 and 2024, we saw an 866% spike in demand for courses in Generative AI, making it the most popular course topic across our entire portfolio.

Breaking this down, we saw a 1,100% increase in demand from those already employed, and an even greater demand of 1,600% in the number of job seekers seeking education and qualifications in Generative AI. Interestingly, the spike was lower among students, at 500% annual uplift in learners. The latest Gen Z and Millennial report from the management consultancy Deloitte suggests younger people are more likely to have misgivings about AI than the general population, though they’re also eager to learn more to align with the future of work.

The 1,600% surge among those not currently employed is revealing: job seekers have a clear motivation to upskill and make themselves attractive to employers. The acceleration in learner figures among those seeking employment means they clearly view being versed in AI as a vital part of that mission. Meanwhile, the education and technology organisations we work with to offer content are also alert to the demand: they have launched over 400 new courses on the topic of Generative AI.

Interestingly, our report also noted ‘Data Ethics’ as the fastest growing topic under the Data Science category. Very much complementing the advances in the number of people ready to make use of AI, and in the spirit of the Act, the ability for organisations to create ethical policies and practices around their use of big data and AI is clearly becoming a highly-sought skillset.

Tackling the AI skills gap

While progress has been made towards developing an AI-literate workforce, significant gaps remain. One of the most pressing is the underrepresentation of women in AI training. Our GenAI Gender Gap Report revealed that although enrolments in generative AI courses on Coursera in the UK rose by 227% over the past year, only 31% of those learners were women. This figure closely aligns with the global average of 32%, underscoring a persistent gender disparity within one of the fastest-growing areas of technology.

Globally, women make up less than a third of those with AI-related skills, though the picture varies widely by country. In nations such as Pakistan and Egypt, women comprise fewer than 25% of GenAI course participants. By contrast, countries like Uzbekistan and Ecuador are approaching gender parity, with female enrolment rates at approximately 50% and 48%, respectively. These disparities suggest that targeted policies, inclusive outreach, and supportive industry initiatives can make a substantial difference.

Employers have an important role to play in encouraging women to participate equally in the design, implementation, and use of AI tools in the workplace. For individuals, this imbalance presents a clear opportunity for action. Increasing diversity in AI is not only an equity issue, it’s also closely linked to innovation and business performance. A more inclusive approach to AI will yield smarter, more equitable outcomes.

By Nikolaz Foucaud, Managing Director EMEA, Coursera