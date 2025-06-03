Assessment Security in 2025: New Whitepaper Reveals Growing Threats from AI, Wearables, and Emerging Tech 

ASRG’s inaugural whitepaper, ‘State of the Nation: Assessment Security at the Start of 2025’, explores the most urgent threats to assessment security, including contract cheating, AI and wearable tech. As technology evolves, so must our collective understanding and the methods we use to protect the integrity of qualifications.

Research from 2024 suggests that between 8-9% of the degrees awarded by higher and further education providers in the UK are unreliable as a result of contract cheating.

In addition, a survey by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) shows a significant increase in student use of AI tools from 65% in 2024 to 92% in 2025.

These statistics highlight the growing threat to academic integrity. The rise of online platforms has made it easier than ever for students to access essay mills and impersonators, with TikTok emerging as a surprising hub for advertising these illicit services.

Assessment security threats continue to evolve in response to countermeasures, putting both the reliability of qualifications and the reputation of awarding bodies at risk. The key to effective solutions lies in collaborative research, industry discussion, and proactive intervention.

At the Assessment Security Research Group (ASRG), we work to provide a secure environment where assessment professionals can confidentially share knowledge on malpractice, fraud and organized cheating to protect the integrity of assessments. Our goal is to advance the understanding and practice of assessment security to ensure the integrity, validity, and fairness of exams and assessment worldwide.

We are proud to announce our inaugural whitepaper, ‘State of the Nation: Assessment Security at the Start of 2025’. This report dives deep into the most pressing threats, including the impact of AI, wearable tech, contract cheating and social media’s impact on the cheating industry.

The Current Problems

Assessment is constantly evolving, shaped by technological advancements, pedagogical shifts, societal changes, and regulatory standards. To maintain fairness and uphold academic integrity, assessment security measures must adapt alongside these developments.

Cheating not only undermines academic integrity but also devalues qualifications and erodes public trust in educational institutions. As assessments change, so do the methods and motivations for malpractice. The format of an assessment, whether conducted in person or online, plays a crucial role in determining potential security risks and cheating methods.

Our report provides a thorough examination of the state of assessment security in the UK, shedding light on both development in longstanding challenges and the newly emerging risks to academic integrity. The report delivers a detailed exploration of five key factors influencing secure assessments in 2025:

Contract Cheating

Technical Threats

The Influence of AI

Social Factors

Test Centre Security

Facing the Future Together

The growing presence of essay mills and online cheating services makes it easier than ever for students to bypass academic integrity standards. At the same time, advancements in technology, such as wearable devices, AI and remote-access tools, create new opportunities for dishonest practices. Shifting attitudes toward cheating and declining trust in assessment frameworks further complicate the issue.

Although some may aim for an invulnerable assessment system, the reality is that cheating and dishonesty will continue to evolve. To address these challenges, the focus should shift from seeking perfection to embracing complexity.

ASRG connects those who care enough to act on the pressing risks shaping our future. We believe the principal way to effectively address these problems is through focused research and open discussion.

We are dedicated to creating a secure platform for assessment stakeholders to openly exchange insights and experiences. If you are passionate about protecting the integrity of qualifications and certifications, we invite you to explore our research, join the conversation, and help improve assessment practices.

By Niamh Pierce, Head of Research at the Assessment Security Research Group (ASRG)