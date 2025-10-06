Beyond Awareness: Moving from Neurodiversity Policy to Practice in FE and HE

Awareness is not enough

In both Further and Higher Education, when it comes to awareness of neurodiversity it has certainly grown. Many colleges and universities now celebrate Neurodiversity Week, run CPD sessions, and include inclusion statements in their strategies to ensure inclusivity. This is progress definitely worth noting. But raising awareness on its own does not necessarily lead to change which is needed in the classroom or lecture theatre, and it does not always result in better outcomes for learners.



The challenge for the sector is how it’s going to move from awareness to practice, from statements of intent in to action which is being seen on a day-to-day basis.

Where the gap lies

Policies are often ambitious, but practice is not always consistent. The Office for Students found wide variation in how universities are supporting disabled and neurodiverse learners, with many reporting a gap between policy commitments and the actual support that learners are being provided.



Training is another area where intentions do not always become reality. Staff attend one-off CPD sessions on neurodiversity, but this is not followed up with any coaching or space to apply new approaches, the learning is quickly forgotten and not put into practice. The Education and Training Foundation has clearly highlighted that professional standards must look to integrate inclusive practice as a routine expectation, not an optional extra.



Support is dependent on learner diagnosis. Many adjustments which are made are only pushed when the formal paperwork has been completed and approved, yet Cognassist estimates that over one third of learners may have undiagnosed neurodiverse profiles. This means large numbers are not getting the help unless institutions are taking a more proactive approach.

Practice in action

Some FE and HE providers are beginning to show what the next stage of inclusion can look like.



A Midlands college redesigned lesson planning across departments and used Universal Design for Learning principles. Staff were sharing resources in advance, chunked instructions, and built-in reflection points. These changes resulted in reduced anxiety for learners with slower processing speed, but this improved engagement in the classroom which is essential for learner success.



Meanwhile, a university in the North West established a neurodiversity staff-student partnership group. Students co-designed new assessment options, such as digital portfolios and viva-style presentations alongside written exams. Staff reported greater confidence, and students reported fairer opportunities to demonstrate their learning.



Both examples clearly show that when awareness is translated into practical adjustments, outcomes improve for learners. It is necessary for all academic institutions to follow suit.

Practical steps to close the gap

Universal Design for Learning (UDL). Embed UDL principles so all learners are benefiting not just those with a diagnosis. Offering multiple ways for learners to access content and demonstrate understanding should become the norm across FE and HE.



There should be more coaching and peer learning for staff. Quick, regular opportunities to reflect on what worked are much more effective than one-off training days. Communities of practice will help inclusive strategies stick.



Flexible assessment design. High-stakes timed exams are the dominant way of learner being tested, but Ofqual’s review of vocational qualifications have shown that varied assessment methods can increase both confidence and retention. Institutions should look to blend portfolios, projects and presentations alongside exams, so learners gain vital transferable skills alongside there qualifications.



Involving learners in solutions. Student voice is powerful. The Office for Students found that students are more satisfied when they are consulted on accessibility and assessment. Colleges and universities should involve more students when shaping assessment.

Why this matters now

The labour market has been evolving quickly. The World Economic Forum noted that problem-solving, adaptability and creativity are among the most important skills employers require. These are strengths many neurodiverse learners do bring to the table, yet they often remain hidden or unsupported. If FE and HE do not move from policy to practice, they risk wasting talent that the economy cannot afford to lose.

My perspective

As someone who grew up with autism and now, I am working in a senior role in HE, I know both sides of this story. Awareness helped me feel seen, but practice is what made the difference. A teacher who breaks down tasks into easier smaller steps, or a lecturer who allows for flexible deadlines, allowed me to succeed. Awareness opened the door, but action helped me walk through it.

A call to action

FE and HE must now shift their focus from raising awareness to embedding practice. That means practical CPD, inclusive assessment, and systems that look to support learners with or without a diagnosis. Policymakers should promote inclusive design, and sector bodies must provide resources which allow it to be embedded.



The neurodiversity movement in education is very strong, but the next stage is clear for all to see. Awareness is the starting point. Practice is the destination.

By Imran Mir SFHEA, FSET, CMgr MCMI, FRSA