Beyond the Deficit: Reframing Dyslexia at Work

Dyslexia is one of the most common neurodivergent conditions, yet many workplaces still view it through a deficit-based lens. Despite affecting around 10% of the population, dyslexic employees often struggle with outdated assumptions that focus more on their challenges than their strengths.

I was diagnosed with dyslexia when I was seven. School wasn’t exactly a joyride I dealt with microaggressions and outright bullying. It felt like trying to play a game where everyone else knew the rules, and I didn’t.

I spent years feeling like I had to prove myself in environments that weren’t designed for the way I think.

Everything changed when I took ownership of my dyslexia. Instead of treating it like a weakness, I leaned into it. That shift not only transformed how others saw me but, more importantly, how I saw myself.

The Misunderstanding of Dyslexia

Many workplaces are designed around neurotypical ways of thinking and communicating.

This leads to:

Limited career progression for dyslexic individuals due to bias in hiring and promotion practices.

for dyslexic individuals due to bias in hiring and promotion practices. Missed opportunities for innovation, as companies fail to leverage dyslexic strengths in creativity and problem-solving.

for innovation, as companies fail to leverage dyslexic strengths in creativity and problem-solving. A lack of inclusion, making employees feel they need to mask or hide their neurodivergence.

When dyslexia is viewed solely as a literacy difficulty rather than a different cognitive style, businesses lose out on a wealth of untapped talent.

When I started my first business, I had to think differently to stand out. I had no choice but to innovate, to see connections others didn’t, and to solve problems in unconventional ways. My dyslexia became my big differentiator.

The Cost of Ignoring Dyslexic Talent

Failing to support employees has long-term consequences:

Workforce disengagement – Employees who don’t feel valued or understood are less likely to contribute their best work and are more likely to leave.

– Employees who don’t feel valued or understood are less likely to contribute their best work and are more likely to leave. Reduced innovation – Without diverse approaches, businesses risk stagnation and lack of creative problem-solving.

– Without diverse approaches, businesses risk stagnation and lack of creative problem-solving. Legal and reputational risks – Under the Equality Act 2010, dyslexic employees are entitled to reasonable accommodations. Failing to provide them can lead to legal challenges and reputational damage.

In short, ignoring dyslexia isn’t an inclusion issue.

A Strength-Based Approach to Dyslexia

Instead of focusing on what dyslexic people struggle with, organisations should be asking, “How can we harness their strengths?”

Practical Steps to an Inclusive Workplace

1. Assistive Technology

Use text-to-speech and/or voice-to-text tools to support communication.

2. Flexible Communication Methods

Offer alternative forms of communication, such as audio or visual presentations.

3. Neurodiversity Training

Educate teams on the strengths of neurodivergent thinking to create a more inclusive culture.

4. Strength-Based Roles

Help employees with dyslexia excel in roles that align with their cognitive strengths and interests, such as strategic planning, problem-solving, and creative innovation.

Why This Matters

Dyslexia doesn’t exist in isolation. Many neurodivergent individuals often have overlapping neurodivergence. By building truly inclusive workplaces, companies can foster innovation, improve employee well-being, and unlock hidden talent.

I have my job because I have dyslexia. It shaped the way I think, the way I solve problems, and how I navigate challenges.

If I had spent my life trying to fit into a system that wasn’t built for me, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

The conversation around dyslexia and neurodivergence must move beyond mere accommodation toward empowerment.

If you’re dyslexic, here’s a mindset shift: instead of saying, “I struggle with…”, start saying “I’m awesome at…”

Employers, educators, and policymakers should take action now. It’s time to celebrate neurodivergence as a valuable difference rather than a deficit.

By Jay Williams, That Dyslexic Guy