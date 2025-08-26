Data can be your most Powerful Storyteller

Kerry Boffey of FIN shares best practice to show that data, if monitored regularly and acted upon, can be transformational for a provider.

In our sector, data is more than just compliance; it’s the evidence of impact. When provision is complex, metrics alone won’t tell the full story. But if we’re honest, every year the final Qualification Achievement Rate (QAR) figures still catch some providers off guard. The reaction – disbelief, frustration, even defensiveness – is all too familiar. But should it be?

Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of working with providers operating in some of the most challenging – and undoubtedly rewarding – educational settings. These are organisations that don’t shy away from complexity. They choose to work with hard-to-reach groups, offer alternative provision and support apprenticeships that defy straightforward categorisation. They do it because they believe in making a difference.

The QAR itself isn’t designed to shock these providers and the DfE hasn’t changed its methodology overnight. Providers have access to in-year reports, predictive dashboards and forecasting tools throughout the year. So when final outcomes fall short of expectation, the cause is rarely external; it’s cultural. It’s about how, when and by whom data is engaged.

QAR sitting disconnected

Through FIN’s ongoing research, including recent work with ALIN, we’ve seen recurring patterns emerge. In too many cases, QAR sits quietly in the MIS team, disconnected from curriculum leads, governance discussions and strategic thinking. It’s seen as technical, not transformational, and that’s a missed opportunity.

There are clear barriers that continue to hold providers back. Many senior leaders still lack confidence in interpreting live data or haven’t been given the permission or support to do so. Curriculum and compliance often operate in silos, unaware that operational delays or administrative nuances can distort headline rates. A reliance on historic performance is commonplace. The phrase “we’ve always been fine” echoes across boardrooms, masking vulnerabilities in current cohorts. Even when early warning signs appear, e.g. low retention and delayed achievements, the response is often reactive when it should be preventative.

Data: your most powerful storyteller

This matters even more for providers working with vulnerable learners. In these settings, success rarely looks neat. It’s progress against adversity, distance travelled over time and tailored support meeting unique needs. But that richness of impact doesn’t speak for itself; it needs to be captured, evidenced, and shared. Data, when used well, becomes your most powerful storyteller. It reveals the learning journey, the decisions behind interventions and the resilience embedded in your provision.

Three best practices

And it’s this clarity that inspectors, governors and stakeholders are looking for. In providers that excel under scrutiny, we consistently see three practices embedded. First, data isn’t a specialist function; it’s a shared language, woven through governance, leadership and delivery. Second, technology is used intelligently, with dashboards serving human insight rather than replacing it. Third, fluency matters. Staff are supported not just to use data, but to understand its purpose, limitations and potential.

FIN’s work with providers shows that when data literacy and strategic leadership come together, improvement follows. Not hypothetically, but in reality. We’ve seen providers shift their trajectory, tell their story confidently and go on to impress not just auditors, but inspectors.

Ofsted wants to know

That confidence is increasingly vital. Ofsted’s evolving approach makes it clear: data is not just a reference point; it’s central to how intent, implementation and impact are evidenced. Inspectors want to know how leaders interpret their data, how they act on it and how they reflect on what it tells them. The use of live performance data, linked to curriculum delivery and strategic response, is becoming standard, not exceptional.

For those in complex environments, this is both a challenge and an opportunity. You must be the most fluent narrators of your provision. Not just because your contexts demand nuance, but because your learners deserve recognition and your teams deserve credit for the progress they help achieve.

I recall one quality lead who reflected during a FIN roundtable: “The writing’s been on the wall all year – we just didn’t stop to read it”. That statement stayed with me. Because it’s not just about awareness; it’s about action. Providers can’t afford to wait until inspection to interrogate their data. QAR can’t be delegated to back-office teams. It must be part of your strategic heartbeat, i.e. owned, understood and embraced. In my experience, the providers who thrive aren’t those who avoid difficulty. They’re the ones who choose to lean into it with clarity, courage and conviction.

By Kerry Boffey, CEO & Founder at The Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (FIN)