Diary of an Apprentice: leadership reflections from my summer pilgrimage

After starting my Level 7 apprenticeship last November whilst balancing my full-time job at NCFE, I was grateful to take some time off over the summer – not simply for a break, but for a journey that would ultimately be a completely transformative experience.

Accompanied by my husband, daughter, and two teenage sons, we embarked on Umrah – a religious pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah that offers Muslims the chance to renew their faith, seek forgiveness, and deepen their connection to Allah.

Here, I’ll reflect on how this journey not only deepened my spiritual connection, but also provided valuable lessons in leadership that I will carry forward throughout the remainder of my Level 7 Senior Leadership apprenticeship.

Self-awareness and emotional intelligence

One of the most significant takeaways from my Umrah journey was the importance of self-awareness and emotional intelligence in leadership. Witnessing the overwhelming emotions of my family, particularly my children, during their first Umrah experience taught me to stay grounded and supportive. I realised that managing my own emotions while being attuned to the needs of those I lead is essential for effective leadership.

This lesson has been invaluable in my professional journey, as it has helped me become a more empathetic and supportive leader. I have come to understand that my ability to support others through challenging times is crucial for their growth and development.

As I reflected on this experience, I was reminded of the wisdom of A’isha (ra), one of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) wives, who said: “The best among you are those who have the best manners.” Her words echoed in my mind as I thought about the importance of treating others with respect and kindness. In leadership, this means being aware of how our actions impact others and striving to be a positive influence.

Resilience and perseverance

The physical demands of Umrah – the long walks, rituals, and intense heat – tested my resilience. Walking between Safa and Marwah was especially symbolic, as it reminded me of the importance of perseverance in leadership roles. Witnessing my daughter’s determination to complete the walk despite her exhaustion inspired me to push forward with determination during tough times.

This reinforced the importance of resilience in leadership, and I will continue to draw upon this lesson as I navigate challenging situations in my professional journey.

As I pondered on this experience, I was reminded of the example set by Khadija (ra), the first wife of the Prophet Muhammad. She was known for her courage, intelligence, and strong character. Her unwavering support for her husband during difficult times inspired me to be more resilient in my own challenges.

Inclusivity and diversity

The diversity of people around me during Umrah was a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusivity in leadership. As we performed Tawaf around the Kaaba, people from all backgrounds, ethnicities, and walks of life were united in a single purpose. This experience underscored the need for leaders to create spaces where everyone can come together and contribute to a shared vision.

As Co-Chair of the Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Committee at NCFE, I’m committed to promoting equality and fostering an inclusive environment. Witnessing such unity among a diverse group of people reaffirmed my dedication to creating spaces where diversity is celebrated and valued.

Cultural and spiritual reflection

My Umrah journey, with its focus on both personal and collective spirituality, reminded me of the importance of aligning individual beliefs with broader organisational goals. I saw this in my family – each of us had our own unique experience, yet we were united in our shared purpose of faith and connection to Allah.

In leadership, this translates into understanding what drives individual team members while working towards common goals. This balance is something I continue to develop as part of my apprenticeship.

Servant leadership and value-based leadership styles

My Umrah pilgrimage has been a profound spiritual experience that has deepened my commitment to servant leadership – a leadership style that prioritises serving others over personal gain or ambition. Reflecting on my journey, I’m reminded of the importance of humility, empathy, and selflessness in leadership.

In my own practice, I strive to embody servant leadership by being approachable, transparent, and accessible. This approach not only builds trust with my team but also fosters a sense of community and shared purpose. However, as I continue on my leadership journey, I have come to realise that servant leadership must be grounded in clear values and principles.

As a leader, I’m increasingly convinced that value-based leadership is essential for creating a positive impact in the world. Value-based leaders prioritise their organisation’s core values and principles over personal interests or agendas, and work tirelessly to create an environment where everyone can thrive. This approach has resonated with me deeply – particularly the importance of compassion, integrity, and innovation as guiding principles – and I see this reflected in NCFE’s leadership team.

I personally strive to embody a value-based leadership style by prioritising these core values and using them to guide my decision-making. This approach not only inspires others to do the same, but also builds a sense of shared purpose and direction.

Taking these lessons forward

As I look ahead to unit 4 of my apprenticeship, I’m excited to continue learning from the cohort and applying the lessons I’ve acquired along the way. My grades have been improving, and I’m feeling more confident with each passing unit. I’m grateful for the support of my mentor Emma Barrett-Peel (COO, Learning Curve), Dean Blewitt (Senior Innovation and Investments Manager), Paul Turner (Education and Policy Specialist), Michael Lemin (Head of Policy, NCFE), my Innovation team at NCFE, and most importantly, my family, as I navigate this challenging yet rewarding journey.

My summer pilgrimage also highlighted that it’s essential to balance work and study time, and to prioritise self-care, time management, and communication in order to excel both personally and professionally.

I’m excited for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and I’m confident that with dedication, hard work, and a willingness to learn, I will continue to grow both personally and professionally.

By Sakina Khan, Innovation Project Manager at NCFE