Diary of an Apprentice: My Journey with Dyslexia and ADHD

Navigating life with dyslexia and ADHD has been a journey of resilience and self-discovery. As a 47-year-old woman, mother of four, and grandmother of two, my path has been anything but straightforward.

Yet, these challenges have shaped me into the person I am today – Innovation Project Manager at NCFE, a fitness and personal trainer, and a non-executive board member of the Ansar project under the Thera Trust.

In this diary entry, I want to share how dyslexia and ADHD have shaped my personal and professional growth. From childhood struggles and late diagnosis to my Level 7 Senior Leadership Apprenticeship – I’ll reflect on my resilience, lessons learned, and strategies that help me thrive. By sharing my story, I hope to offer insight, encouragement, and solidarity to others facing similar challenges.

A Journey of Perseverance and Determination

Growing up as the second youngest of nine siblings, my early years were marked by the struggles of undiagnosed dyslexia and ADHD. It wasn’t until my thirties that I received a diagnosis, which explained the reading difficulties, attention challenges, and self-doubt I had faced. These experiences, though tough, became the foundation of my strength.

Unlike many children, my journey wasn’t filled with self-assured declarations. Instead, it was characterised by relentless perseverance and a quest for self-respect. I learned that respecting myself was crucial in overcoming the barriers posed by my conditions. This realisation became my anchor, reminding me that I was more than my struggles.

My road to leadership has been fraught with challenges. ADHD, often seen as a roadblock, has been an uphill battle against distractions and impulsivity. However, it has also gifted me with a unique perspective, creativity, and an unmatched zest for life. I see problems from different angles, innovating and improvising solutions outside the box.

Turning Challenges into Growth Opportunities

Balancing my imagination with leadership demands has been an adventure. I adopted systems and routines to manage my time and tasks, breaking down large tasks into manageable chunks. Delegation became an art, and technology – such as task management apps – my ally!

Dyslexia, on the other hand, taught me empathy, resilience, and determination. Written communication was my Achilles’ heel, but I turned these challenges into growth opportunities. Tools like voice-to-text software and proofreading assistance became essential. I embraced verbal communication, enhancing my ability to express ideas clearly.

My struggles with dyslexia connected me with others facing similar battles, making me more patient and understanding. Supporting my children and grandchildren with dyslexia has added layers to my experience, giving me a unique perspective on life and leadership.

I realised that vulnerability and authenticity are strengths, not weaknesses. This insight shaped my leadership philosophy – leading with empathy and respect and fostering an environment where every team member feels valued.

Navigating my Level 7 Apprenticeship

Reflecting on my current journey of pursuing a Level 7 Senior Leadership Apprenticeship, dyslexia has presented significant challenges in my studies.

The struggle to process written information quickly and accurately can be overwhelming, especially when faced with dense academic texts and complex assignments. Without the right support, these challenges can lead to frustration and a sense of inadequacy.

Fortunately, NCFE has been incredibly supportive throughout my journey. They have provided me with essential tools and resources, including access to assistive technology. These tools have been invaluable in helping me manage my workload and stay on top of my studies.

Additionally, having mentors who understand the unique challenges of dyslexia has been a game-changer. My mentor has offered guidance, encouragement, and practical strategies to navigate my coursework effectively.

Embracing the Power of my Unique Abilities

As a British Asian woman, the intersectionality of my identity has added another layer of complexity to my journey. Cultural expectations and societal stereotypes often compounded the challenges I faced with dyslexia and ADHD. There were times when I felt the weight of multiple barriers preventing me from succeeding. However, these experiences have also made me more resilient and determined to break through these obstacles.

My journey has taught me that the most significant growth comes from overcoming adversity. ADHD and dyslexia are not disabilities, but unique abilities shaping me as an individual and leader. They allow me to guide, inspire, and support others, preparing me to lead with understanding, creativity, and resilience.

Against all odds, I am recognising my potential to inspire and create a positive impact. The qualities of problem-solving, resilience, adaptability, and empathy are becoming part of my persona. Leadership is not just about personal growth, but fostering the growth of others.

My hope is that my story resonates with others facing similar challenges. Let your struggles be your strength, guided by self-respect, and never lose sight of your potential to lead, inspire, and make a difference. Our triumphs are shaped by the trials we navigate.

By Sakina Khan, Innovation Project Manager at NCFE