Is Gamification the Key to Student Engagement?

In this article, Dr Lucy Atkinson, Director of the Centre for Academic Persistence at Arden University, explores if, and how, providers can use gamification to boost engagement and improve learning outcomes.

Duolingo has transformed the challenge of learning an entirely new language into an engaging daily habit. As providers seek to motivate students in a world that heavily relies on digital technology, could this model of gamification hold the key to enhancing learning, boosting participation and driving success in higher education?

Is it time to level up education?

Gamification refers to applying game-like elements, such as points, badges and leaderboards, to non-game contexts, like education. It’s important to distinguish this from game-based learning, which involves using a complete game to teach a concept, or serious games, which are custom-built games designed for a primary purpose other than entertainment, such as training simulations. Gamification, instead, integrates game mechanics into existing structures to make routine tasks more engaging.

This concept has gained traction as student engagement is a cornerstone of academic success. Engaged students are more motivated, perform better and are more likely to complete their studies. However, the shift towards remote and hybrid learning models has introduced new challenges. Students face endless digital distractions, but they also expect the kind of interactivity they experience in their daily digital lives in an educational setting. The traditional lecture format often struggles to compete with this.

Don’t forget your streak!

To understand how gamification can be applied effectively in higher education, we can look to Duolingo. The language-learning app has become a global phenomenon by mastering the art of turning education into a compelling and habit-forming experience. Its success isn’t accidental; it’s built on a sophisticated understanding of human motivation.

At its core, Duolingo employs a suite of gamified features that work in concert with one another. These include daily streaks to encourage consistent practice, experience points (XP) that quantify progress, and competitive leaderboards that foster a sense of social competition. Learning is broken down into bite-sized lessons that can be completed in minutes, providing immediate feedback that reinforces correct answers and gently corrects mistakes. This structure creates a powerful and continuous reward and feedback loop.

These features map directly onto established principles of motivational psychology, particularly Self-Determination Theory (SDT).

SDT posits that humans are motivated by three innate psychological needs:

Autonomy: The need to feel in control of one’s own actions. Duolingo provides this by allowing users to choose which lessons to tackle and when to learn, fitting education into the user’s life rather than the other way around.

The need to feel in control of one’s own actions. Duolingo provides this by allowing users to choose which lessons to tackle and when to learn, fitting education into the user’s life rather than the other way around. Competence: The need to feel effective and capable. The app’s short lessons and instant feedback create frequent opportunities for success. Earning XP, levelling up and maintaining a streak all serve as tangible evidence of progress, building a user’s sense of mastery.

The need to feel effective and capable. The app’s short lessons and instant feedback create frequent opportunities for success. Earning XP, levelling up and maintaining a streak all serve as tangible evidence of progress, building a user’s sense of mastery. Relatedness: The need to connect with others. Leaderboards and social comparison features, which allow users to follow friends and compete in weekly leagues, directly address this need. These elements transform a solitary activity into a shared social experience.

It’s also important to look at its reward system. For instance, a notable, recent change was the evolution of its ‘hearts system’. Previously, users lost hearts for incorrect answers, and running out of hearts temporarily halted their progress. This punitive approach was replaced with an ‘energy’ system, which shifts the focus from punishment for failure to reward for consistent engagement. This subtle but significant change prioritises positive reinforcement, reducing the anxiety associated with making mistakes and encouraging learners to keep trying.

The effectiveness of this model isn’t just anecdotal, however; it’s supported by research. Studies have found a strong correlation between Duolingo’s gamified environment and users’ behavioural intention to continue using the app. By blending game mechanics with an interactive learning platform, Duolingo successfully captures and retains user attention, turning the intention to learn into a consistent daily habit. This ability to sustain long-term engagement is precisely what makes it such a compelling case study for providers. But while the success of such apps is compelling, the crucial question is whether these principles translate to the more formal environment of higher education.

Do we have what it takes to offer XP?

Several studies highlight significant gains in student motivation and engagement when gamification is introduced. For instance, a study investigating the impact of an online gamified learning environment on university students found that those exposed to gamified elements showed substantially higher motivation and engagement. Similarly, research in Malaysia on a Database Design course demonstrated the effectiveness of gamification techniques in boosting student engagement. These findings suggest that leaderboards, points and badges can potentially encourage students to participate more actively in their learning.

However, as expected, there are caveats to this, and the impact of gamification isn’t always straightforward. The results are often conditional and can vary based on several factors. One key variable is student personality. Another study revealed that different students respond to gamified elements in different ways. Some may be highly motivated by competitive leaderboards, while others might find them discouraging and prefer collaborative, team-based challenges. This underscores the need to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach – something many educators (and businesses) already know the importance of.

Another challenge is the potential for engagement to wane over time. The novelty of game mechanics can wear off. Research on incorporating fantasy elements into gamification noted a strong initial surge in engagement that subsequently declined over the ten-week duration of the study, highlighting a critical design consideration: for gamification to be sustainable, it must evolve and maintain student interest beyond the initial launch.

Furthermore, while the link between gamification and engagement is often clear, its direct impact on academic performance and deep learning is more ambiguous. Many studies report that while students become more involved and motivated, this doesn’t always translate into significantly better grades or a deeper conceptual understanding. The risk is that students may focus on ‘playing the game’ (accumulating points and badges), rather than engaging with the course material on a critical level.

What lessons can we learn from the famous green owl?

The success of the Duolingo model offers a practical blueprint for higher education institutions looking to integrate gamification. While a university course is fundamentally different from a mobile app, the underlying principles of motivation and engagement are universal, and by adapting Duolingo’s strategies, providers can create more compelling learning environments.

Embrace frequent, immediate feedback

One of Duolingo’s most effective features is its constant feedback loop, and users know instantly whether their answer is correct. Providers can replicate this by breaking down large assignments into smaller, more frequent tasks with rapid feedback. Low-stakes quizzes, short interactive exercises and automated checks for foundational concepts can provide the immediate reinforcement that helps to build a student’s sense of competence and keep them on the right track.

Implement micro-goals and bite-sized content

A three-hour lecture or a semester-long project can feel daunting, making it difficult for students to see their progress. Duolingo breaks learning into manageable, five-minute lessons, and providers can adopt this ‘micro-goal’ approach by structuring course modules into smaller, digestible chunks. Completing each small part provides a ‘win’, fuelling motivation and creating a tangible sense of forward momentum that’s crucial for long-term engagement.

Use progress indicators thoughtfully

Visual indicators of progress are powerful motivators. Features like XP, progress bars for modules and streaks for consistent weekly engagement can make learning feel more rewarding. While competitive leaderboards can be effective, they should be used with care to avoid demotivating students who may be struggling. A balanced approach might involve personal progress trackers alongside optional, team-based competitions. The key is to balance extrinsic rewards (points and badges) with intrinsic motivation, ensuring students remain focused on learning, not just accumulating accolades.

Personalise the gamified experience

Duolingo adapts to a user’s performance, offering more practice on concepts they struggle with. Similarly, providers should aim for adaptive gamification. Not all students are motivated by the same things. By offering choices, for example, letting students opt for collaborative team challenges instead of competitive leaderboards, institutions can tailor the experience to individual preferences. This respects student autonomy and increases the likelihood that gamified elements will be genuinely motivating.

Foster social and community connections

Learning is an inherently social activity. Duolingo leverages this through features that allow users to follow friends and participate in weekly league competitions. Providers can integrate similar features to strengthen peer engagement – whether that’s in person or online. Collaborative quests where students must work together to solve a problem, team-based competitions, or forums where students can share achievements can help to build a stronger sense of community, which is especially vital in remote and hybrid learning environments.

The initial excitement of a new system can fade, but by incorporating savvy tech and having a strong online community, providers can really harness the power of digital learning. For gamification to be successful in a university setting over an entire semester, it cannot be static. Course designers must plan for this ‘novelty decay’ by varying activities, introducing new types of challenges as the course progresses and ensuring that the gamified system evolves alongside the students’ growing knowledge.

Gamification can be a highly effective strategy for boosting student engagement and motivation, and it’s easier to implement now in the digital age. Yet, its success is dependent on thoughtful design that accounts for individual differences, sustains interest over time and ensures that the game mechanics are intrinsically linked to genuine learning objectives, not just superficial participation.

As higher education continues to navigate the complexities of digital and hybrid delivery, student engagement has become the critical factor for success. Providers should explore gamification not as a novelty, but as a core component of their digital learning strategy. The goal must always be to ensure that every game mechanic serves a clear pedagogical purpose, aligning with learning objectives and maintaining academic rigour.

By Dr Lucy Atkinson, Director of the Centre for Academic Persistence at Arden University