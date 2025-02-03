Lived Experience and Authenticity – The key to Increasing Engagement

The importance of increasing physical activity levels among the population cannot be overstated. We know that regular physical activity is crucial for maintaining good physical and mental health, reducing the risk of chronic diseases and improving overall wellbeing. Yet, despite its benefits, around a quarter of the adult population remain physically inactive, doing less than 30 minutes of activity a day.

We know that there are a number of factors which can contribute to people being inactive. The Active Lives report shows us that disparity in participation can result from factors such as gender, age, ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background and the area in which you live.

The key to increasing participation in the sport and physical activity workforce. Facilities, equipment and funding are all incredibly important, but without a skilled professional to create and deliver suitable activity, engage and motivate participants, and manage the operation of services, sustainable, inclusive engagement and participation are impossible.

This is why knowledgeable, skilled, recognised professionals who are committed to the sector’s professional standards and are passionate about active wellbeing are the foundation of our sector. Professionally recognised practitioners, managers and leaders deliver great services and provide people with the confidence to participate.

What do we mean by Lived Experience?

Lived experience refers to the personal journey of overcoming barriers, challenges or circumstances that resonate with the people that a professional is looking to engage and support. This could include experiences with long-term health conditions, disabilities, cultural barriers, weight management challenges, or even the emotional hurdles of starting and maintaining a physically active lifestyle. It could involve navigating negative behaviours such as sedentary habits or overcoming personal perceptions that discourage participation in physical activity.

And broader lived experiences are also important. Experience of growing up in a deprived community, of struggling with mainstream education, of being a carer, of being a lone-parent, of being involved in anti-social behaviour, all give a professional the ability to bring a level of authenticity and relatability that is hard to replicate.

Authenticity and Empathy

When someone who has been in a similar situation leads a session or provides support and guidance, it often feels more genuine. This shared understanding creates trust, which is essential for engaging individuals who may feel apprehensive or sceptical about starting their physical activity.

Empathy is another important factor. Professionals with lived experience often have a deeper appreciation for the struggles faced by inactive individuals, such as fear of judgment, lack of confidence, logistical challenges, or cultural expectations. Their ability to approach these concerns with sensitivity can make a significant difference in encouraging participation.

They also understand the broader life challenges that an individual may be facing and can adapt their approach accordingly.

Seeing someone who has overcome similar challenges to becoming and staying active can serve as a powerful source of inspiration. These professionals act as role models, demonstrating that change is not only possible but also achievable, not just in terms of their activity levels but also in broader lifestyle choices. Their stories of transformation, such as adapting to life with a disability, managing a long-term health condition, or breaking free from negative behaviours, can motivate individuals who might otherwise feel that adapting their lifestyle is beyond their reach.

A great example of this is the work of the Phoenix Lifestyle Foundation and their Wellness Warriors programme. Professionals with lived experience of alcohol and substance abuse, domestic violence and cancer survival lead sessions specifically designed to engage and support people who are experiencing significant life challenges. Put simply, the individuals who participate in these programmes would not be getting active or, as importantly, if not more so, getting broader peer support if these sessions were not being run by professionals who have personal experience of the challenges that they are facing.

We know that where an activity professional who have successfully managed their own chronic condition, like arthritis, through tailored exercises the ability to inspire individuals facing similar conditions to explore movement and activity as a form of therapy and a means to managing their condition and improving their quality of life, is immense.

Similarly, someone who has navigated cultural barriers, such as finding gender-appropriate space for physical activity, can share practical advice and strategies to help others feel more comfortable and included.

Tailored and Practical Advice

Physical activity professionals with lived experience often have a nuanced understanding of what works in real-life scenarios. They’re able to offer practical, actionable advice that considers the unique barriers inactive individuals may face. This tailored guidance can include strategies for integrating physical activity into daily routines, overcoming psychological barriers, or addressing specific health concerns.

By sharing insights from their own journeys, such as how they overcame cultural barriers or managed a chronic condition through movement, these professionals can make physical activity feel more accessible and less intimidating.

We’ve seen great examples through training providers Menopause Movement and The Well HQ of personal trainers and group exercise leaders who have increased their knowledge in relation to peri-menopausal and post-menopause physical activity because of their own life-stage but have then gone on to successfully provide services to engage women experiencing the menopause, sharing their own experiences.

In the same way, a coach who has overcome obesity can provide step-by-step guidance on starting small, sustainable changes in physical activity, helping individuals to avoid overwhelm and build confidence gradually, as well as empathy in relation to the worries and self-consciousness that the participant may be feeling.

Creating Inclusive Spaces

Many inactive individuals cite feelings of exclusion or discomfort as reasons for avoiding physical activity. Professionals with lived experience are well-placed to create welcoming and inclusive environments, as they often understand firsthand what it’s like to feel uncomfortable in an unfamiliar place. Whether through adapting activities for people with disabilities, creating a supportive group dynamic, addressing cultural sensitivities, or simply offering encouragement, they help to break down the barriers that prevent participation.

The charity Smile Through Sport, founded by Paralympian Stephen Miller MBE, creates activity sessions and events for people with disabilities and special educational needs. Because the charity employs and has volunteers with lived experience, participants with disabilities, including varying mobility levels, feel empowered to participate.

There are many examples of where an individual with anxiety about gym environments has been supported by a PT who has experienced their own mental health challenges. Because they understood the participant’s concerns, they could offer practical tips and adaptations to help them navigate the gym spaces with greater ease.

Enhancing Programme Effectiveness

Programmes delivered by professionals with lived experience can be more effective at engaging and retaining participants. Their insights help shape interventions that are realistic, relatable, and responsive to the needs of participants. Added to that, their ability to connect on a personal level, understanding an individual’s circumstances and feelings, can boost motivation and commitment to physical activity programmes.

Coach Core provide sports coaching apprenticeships to 16-24 year olds who experience barriers to opportunity. Often these apprentices deliver activity and continue their career within the community that they live/grew up in. Because they understand the circumstances that young people in those areas reside in and the challenges and influences on them and their behaviour, these coaches are able to run coaching sessions that not only appeal to the target demographic who would be unlikely to interact with a professional that did not have that lived experience but also engage them in positive opportunities by being an authentic, relatable role model.

A Growing Need for Lived Experience in the Sector

As the sport and physical activity sector continues to evolve, there is a growing recognition of the value of lived experience alongside training and technical skills. Employers across the UK are increasingly seeking to recruit and train professionals who can leverage their personal journeys to inspire others. This approach not only diversifies the workforce but also ensures that services are more inclusive and representative of the communities they serve.

Physical activity professionals with lived experience are uniquely equipped to engage inactive individuals and support them on their journey towards a more active lifestyle, as well as improving their quality of life. By building trust, offering relatable guidance, and creating inclusive spaces, they can make a tangible difference in tackling physical inactivity. Their stories and expertise remind us all that the path to better well-being is attainable, regardless of who we are and where we start.

In a world that can sometimes feel overly artificial, empathy and authenticity are key. These professionals hold the potential to transform lives and reshape the narrative around physical activity. By championing

their contributions, and encouraging more people with lived experience to join our sector, we can create more active, healthy communities for everyone.

By Spencer Moore, Chief Strategy Officer, The Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA)