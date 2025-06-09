Protecting Core Skills Should be at the Heart of the UK’s ‘AI in College’ Strategy

The UK government has just announced its intentions to back the introduction of AI in schools and colleges throughout the country. It’s a plan I back entirely. But a careful balance must be struck between teaching with and without AI.

AI is the future of work, business, and society at large, and students, across all levels of education, are the future of the workplace. It’s a good idea to start laying the groundwork now for UK students to use AI efficiently and effectively.

But it cannot be allowed to replace core foundational skills, such as critical thinking, basic data interpretation, and problem-solving skills.

This is especially true in further education (FE), which, in many cases, is the final bridge between education and the workplace. This is where foundational skills need to be at their strongest. Otherwise, students risk entering the workplace unprepared for real-world scenarios. In fact, foundational ‘soft’ skills, including communication and creative thinking, are predicted to be the most sought-after set of skills in the workplace by 2035 (NFER).

FE Institutions To Champion A Dual Competency Approach To AI

I want to see FE institutions champion a dual competency approach to AI. The relationship between AI and core competencies needs to be a ‘both/and’ approach, not ‘either/or’. FE institutions have a significant role to play in ensuring students understand how AI can support their learning, rather than replace it.

Alongside this approach, foundational skills must continue to be assessed independently of AI, and teaching staff must be trained to identify and correct AI dependence among students.

Without a strong grasp of these essential skills, learners risk developing a dependency on tools they don’t fully understand, limiting their ability to think critically, question AI output, and work off their own abilities and initiative, in turn, potentially squandering their full-time employability.

FE Institutions champion A ‘both/and’ Mindset

The conversation around AI in education too often slips into binaries, which is exactly why I want to see FE institutions champion a ‘both/and’ mindset. It’s not a case of one or the other; AI and core skills are mutually reinforcing. FE institutions can embrace AI while continuing to ensure students are taught and assessed on their foundational skills and learning.

AI can be used to reinforce students’ core skills, and a great example of how this is achieved can be seen in how workplaces are interacting with AI.

Across a breadth of different industries, I’ve seen more and more organisations begin to support the continued development of core skills through the use of AI, from healthcare providers to customer services.

Embracing a transparent, open, and AI-positive learning environment will also encourage students to use AI in a measured and meaningful way. By celebrating both independent thinking and effective tool use as forms of excellence, students won’t feel as if they have to covertly pop an answer into ChatGPT. They’ll know they have the full backing of their teachers to use AI in an effective and considered way.

AI, Assessment and Exams

But when it comes to exams, ChatGPT mustn’t replace the pocket calculator just yet. Students must be assessed on their ability to interpret data, solve problems, and explain their reasoning free from the influence of AI tools or platforms.

In my conversations with teaching staff, it’s become clear that, alongside any AI-enhanced learning, controlled assessments, in-person evaluations, and practical exams all remain key to ensuring that students are tested on their core skills. They will enable educators to assess how well students can apply this expertise, particularly under the time constraints of a controlled assessment environment.

Crucially, it provides educators with the opportunity to identify and support learners who struggle to apply these core skills to their work. Without mandating non-AI assessments, institutions run the risk of struggling students flying under the radar, graduating into the working world without having received the necessary support to strengthen their skill base.

Identifying students with a weaker grasp of core skills is one thing, but teachers must be equipped to spot learners who are overly dependent on AI. Whether that’s an inability to explain the method behind their work or a piece of writing that differs from their usual cadence, teaching staff must be able to identify the red flags.

By spotting these signs early, staff can intervene in a timely manner. They’ll be able to support students to work independently of AI and help them build up confidence in their own abilities.

But to do this effectively, educators need dedicated support and training. Knowing how to spot an overreliance on AI must form a crucial component in the training teachers receive as their continuing professional development. This will involve training staff in AI literacy, ensuring they know how AI operates, how it can be used by students, and how to support students in creating a balanced relationship with AI usage.

Ultimately, protecting core skills must form the cornerstone of the UK’s AI-in-education strategy. Even as we embrace the potential AI has to offer, we can’t risk losing sight of the importance of core, foundational skills. Only by safeguarding this dual competency can we prepare a workforce ready not just to survive but to thrive in an AI-powered future.

By Dr. Raoul-Gabriel Urma, founder & Group CEO of Cambridge Spark