‘Teaching vs Policing’ – The AI Skills Crisis FE Providers Can’t Afford To Ignore

As AI use becomes more widespread across the education sector, Rob Telfer, Director of Higher Education at D2L explains why we need to ensure that the next generation of professionals is equipped to use it both effectively and ethically.

In June, a Freedom of Information request and subsequent investigation found almost 7,000 proven cases of UK students misusing Generative AI (GenAI) tools like ChatGPT in 2023-24. That’s equivalent to 5.1 for every 1,000 students, which has understandably raised fresh concerns over the reliability of written assessments. With AI-powered tools continuing to transform how students learn and with marketing teams actively targeting students with special offers across GenAI tools, the need for clear guidelines for ethical use has become critical.

The benefits of AI literacy

The goal of AI literacy isn’t to turn everyone into an expert. It’s about equipping people with the skills to understand, use and evaluate new tools and to engage with them in a critical, meaningful way. This has become essential, not just for students, but for educators too.

Students need to understand how to use AI responsibly, how various tools work and be able to distinguish between different use cases. Importantly, this includes knowing where the technology falls short. By establishing these core skills during post-secondary education, whether that’s through colleges, sixth forms, apprenticeships or work-based learning, students will gain the foundational AI capability and awareness that is increasingly expected across industries.

Academic staff, on the other hand, need to understand how AI tools can support and enhance the learning journey, paving the way for more engaging approaches to teaching and learning. Without a clear grasp of how AI is evolving and how it can be used effectively, educators may struggle to teach AI literacy and may miss when students are using it inappropriately.

AI ‘Code of Conduct’

With the right safeguards and an agreed ‘code of conduct’, AI can optimise learning experiences without adding to already demanding staff workloads. It can enrich academic content by implementing interactive quizzes and simulations, as well as dynamic, gamified modules. All of these have been shown to increase student engagement and success rates.

Additionally, the technology can assist educators with manual, repetitive admin tasks that typically drain valuable time that could be used to more effectively connect with students. This includes activities like marking work and answering routine questions. Accessibility features like auto-captioning can also be handled by AI to allow educators more time to understand individual student needs and offer truly personalised support for those who need it.

Equipping learners for modern careers

Workplaces are increasingly looking for candidates who are AI-literate, but many learners are completing their studies without meaningful experience or confidence using AI tools. This leaves them underprepared for the workplace and puts pressure on FE providers to close the gap between learning and real-world application.

Bridging that gap starts with updating systems and infrastructure to reflect the pace of today’s technological change. Integrating intuitive, AI-powered learning platforms will expose learners to the tools shaping their future careers. By leading on AI literacy, FE providers can maintain teaching standards while helping students build awareness and practical skills.

The need for clearer guidelines

While AI can be transformative in education, it must be used responsibly and without jeopardising academic integrity. While plagiarism is a common concern, especially with students using generative AI to complete assignments, it’s not the only issue.

Privacy, data protection and transparency are just as important and should be treated as part of a broader approach to responsible AI use. Colleges and other providers need clear, consistent policies that leave no grey areas. Clear guidelines will build trust and ensure AI is used to support integrity, not undermine it, while still improving the learning experience.

Personalised learning

AI-powered tools can improve course content by introducing personalised learning pathways tailored to each student’s progress, ability and learning style.

This is an effective approach, particularly in further education settings where learners may come from diverse educational backgrounds or have varying levels of confidence with core skills like literacy. These tools can also identify areas where students are struggling, and adapt the learning journey in real time to provide targeted support. This ensures learners stay engaged, while helping to close gaps more quickly.

At the same time, AI-powered analytics can equip educators with valuable insights into student progress and behaviour. This enables them to identify at-risk learners early and focus efforts where they’re needed most – without needing to create individual materials or plans for each student.

By embedding AI into day-to-day learning, providers can support learners as they build fluency with the tools themselves. When adopted ethically and with the right support, AI can enhance personalised learning across the FE sector, most notably by empowering students to take ownership of their development while learning to use these tools responsibly.

By Rob Telfer, Director of Higher Education at D2L