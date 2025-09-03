The Leadership Pause: Why Taking a Break, Recharging, and Refocusing Is the Most Strategic Move You Can Make

For full disclosure, until this recent trip, I have been terrible at this and even on this trip the necessity of my role, the growth we are realising and the timing of the holiday have meant that I have been more ‘work’ active than I should have been. That said I am slowly improving, it is definitely ‘a work in progress’.

From Stockholm, Westsura (Vasteras) Gothenburg, Aalbaek Havn, to Copenhagen.

Lastly by way of introduction it is 8am, peacefully quiet with only the sound of the waves, writing this article with this amazing view.

Leadership Is Demanding

Leadership is demanding. It is at once a privilege and a relentless responsibility. Leaders carry the hopes, direction, and vision of organisations, communities, and even families on their shoulders. The pressure to perform, to keep moving, to always deliver, can feel unending. Yet, one of the most strategic and necessary decisions a leader can make is not about the next deal, the next project, or the next hire. It is the decision to step back, take a break, recharge, and refocus.

The paradox of leadership is that we often think constant forward momentum creates success. In reality, sustained leadership comes from balance, from recognising when to pause. Just as athletes need recovery days to strengthen muscles, leaders need recovery periods to strengthen their clarity, resilience, and effectiveness.

This article explores why leaders must prioritise intentional breaks and how simple yet powerful practices, listening to the ocean, running alone, basking in the sunshine, cooking outside, and immersing in new environments, can transform not only the leader but also the organisations and people they serve.

The Strategic Importance of Rest in Leadership

In modern leadership discourse, words like ‘drive,’ ‘resilience,’ and ‘performance’ dominate. Rarely do we talk about ‘rest,’ ‘recharge,’ or ‘renewal’ with the same conviction. Yet neuroscience, psychology, and management science converge on the same truth: human beings are not machines. Our mental, emotional, and physical energy depletes and requires renewal.

For leaders, the stakes are even higher. Decision-making, emotional regulation, and strategic foresight all rely on mental clarity. A leader who is perpetually fatigued risks tunnel vision, reactive decision-making, and burnout. Worse still, exhausted leaders inadvertently model unhealthy behaviours for their teams, creating cultures of overwork that ripple far beyond one person.

Taking time to recharge is not indulgence; it is strategy. Leaders who pause to reset return sharper, calmer, and more creative. They see opportunities that exhaustion previously blurred. They listen more attentively, lead more empathetically, and inspire greater trust.

The Sound of the Ocean: A Reminder of Perspective

Few sounds embody renewal like the ocean. The rhythm of waves against the shore is both timeless and humbling. For leaders, immersing in the sound of the sea is a powerful metaphor and a practical practice.

The ocean teaches scale. No matter the size of one’s organisation or ambition, the sea reminds us we are part of something vast and enduring. Problems that felt overwhelming in the boardroom can shrink when measured against the horizon.

Science supports this sense of calm. The sound of water has been shown to reduce cortisol levels, slow heart rates, and promote relaxation. For leaders, this physiological reset translates into clearer thinking and emotional stability.

Taking time to sit by the sea, to simply listen, is not wasted time. It is recalibration. It creates the mental quiet in which new ideas can emerge. In a world of constant notifications and demands, the ocean’s steady rhythm offers a reminder: clarity comes when we allow ourselves to slow down.

Solo Runs: Leadership in Motion

Leadership often feels like a team sport, constant meetings, negotiations, and conversations. Yet, solo running provides a necessary counterbalance. Alone on the road, path, or trail, leaders reconnect with themselves without the noise of others’ expectations.

Running is movement, but it is also meditation. The steady rhythm of footsteps and breath creates space for reflection. Many leaders report their best ideas come not in meetings but mid-run, when the body is active, and the mind is free.

Physiologically, running releases endorphins, improving mood and reducing stress. Strategically, it provides leaders with time to process complex challenges, often reframing problems in unexpected ways. Importantly, solo runs emphasise the importance of endurance. Leadership is rarely a sprint; it is a marathon. The discipline of running mirrors the discipline required to lead effectively over the long term.

Solo running also strips away titles. Out on a path, there are no CEOs, directors, or managers. There is only a person putting one foot in front of the other. For leaders, this humility is grounding. It reminds them they are human first and leaders second.

Sunshine: The Fuel of Renewal

The modern leader often spends days under artificial lights, tethered to laptops and meeting rooms. Yet sunlight, simple, abundant, and free, is one of the most powerful tools for renewal.

Exposure to sunlight increases vitamin D levels, which in turn boosts mood, strengthens immunity, and supports overall health. Just as importantly, natural light regulates circadian rhythms, improving sleep quality, a critical yet often overlooked factor in leadership performance.

For leaders, time in the sun is more than physical restoration. It is symbolic. Sunshine represents optimism, warmth, and growth. Taking time to sit in the sun, walk during daylight, or work outside on a bright day shifts perspective. It allows leaders to step out of the confines of office walls and into a bigger, brighter world.

Strategically, this matters. Leaders who return from sunlit breaks are often more positive, creative, and ready to tackle challenges. Sunshine energises not just the body but also the mindset.

Cooking Outside: The Joy of Simplicity

Cooking outside, whether grilling, barbecuing, or simply preparing food in fresh air — combines nourishment with presence. For leaders accustomed to high-pressure environments, the act of outdoor cooking is grounding.

There is a primal satisfaction in preparing food over open flame or under the sky. The focus shifts from abstract targets and financial forecasts to tangible, sensory experiences: the smell of herbs, the crackle of fire, the taste of fresh food. These moments reconnect leaders to the basics of human living — to community, to nourishment, and to joy.

Cooking outside is also inherently social. Sharing food in an informal setting fosters connection without agenda. For leaders, this matters immensely. It reminds them that leadership is ultimately about people, not spreadsheets. It models balance to those around them.

Even when done alone, cooking outside provides mindfulness. It requires attention to detail, patience, and presence. For leaders, these are the very qualities they need when navigating complex decisions.

New Environments: The Catalyst for Creativity

Perhaps the most powerful form of renewal for leaders comes from immersing in new environments. Travel, exploration, or simply working from a different space interrupts routines and sparks creativity.

When leaders step away from their usual context, they see the world differently. Neuroscience shows novelty stimulates the brain, forming new connections and ideas. This explains why many leaders find breakthroughs not in their offices but in unfamiliar cities, landscapes, or cultures.

New environments also cultivate humility. Encountering different ways of living and working reminds leaders that their perspective is not the only one. It broadens horizons and encourages empathy.

Strategically, exposure to new environments fosters innovation. Leaders who seek novelty return with fresh insights, new networks, and renewed energy. They are better equipped to lead organisations into evolving futures.

The Calmer Self: Leadership from Balance

The ocean, the run, the sunshine, the outdoor meal, the new place — each practice contributes to a calmer self. And it is this calmer self that defines effective leadership.

Calmness is not weakness. It is strength. A calm leader can respond rather than react, inspire rather than dictate, and listen rather than assume. Calm leaders cultivate trust, stability, and resilience in their teams. They make better decisions, not from panic but from clarity.

Recharging practices are not separate from leadership; they are leadership. They equip leaders with the balance required to sustain their responsibilities without losing themselves. They prevent burnout, protect wellbeing, and ultimately, make leadership more human.

Practical Steps for Leaders to Recharge and Refocus

While the imagery of oceans, runs, and sunshine is inspiring, leaders often ask: how do I make this practical? Here are actionable strategies:

Schedule Recovery Like Meetings Place time for breaks, runs, or travel in your calendar as immovably as board meetings. Recovery should not be optional. Create Rituals of Renewal Begin or end days with small rituals — a walk in the sun, five minutes of ocean sounds, preparing food outside. Repetition makes renewal habitual. Embrace Micro-Breaks Renewal doesn’t always require weeks away. A 20-minute run, a coffee in the sun, or a weekend trip can be transformative. Encourage Organisational Culture of Rest Leaders must model rest for their teams. When leaders openly take breaks, they give permission for others to do the same, building healthier workplaces. Seek Novelty Intentionally Once a quarter, change your environment. Visit a new place, attend an event outside your field, or work from a different location.

Conclusion: The Leadership Imperative to Pause

The most effective leaders are not those who never stop. They are those who know when to pause.

Listening to the ocean, running alone, feeling the sun, cooking outside, exploring new places — these are not luxuries. They are essential practices for leaders who wish to sustain their clarity, creativity, and compassion.

To lead well, leaders must first lead themselves. And to lead themselves, they must take time to rest, recharge, and refocus. A calmer self is not only a gift to the leader but also to the teams, organisations, and communities who depend on their leadership.

The leadership pause is not a retreat from responsibility; it is the most strategic step toward fulfilling it.

By Scott Parkin FIEP, Group Chief Executive, Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP)