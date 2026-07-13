The most important word in apprenticeships is not achievement. That is not about diminishing the importance of completion or success. Achievement matters. It signals that the apprentice has reached the end of their programme and met the required Standard.

But on its own, it does not answer the question that employers ultimately care about:

What is the apprenticeship actually producing in the workplace?

At its simplest, the answer should be clear. People who can do the job well, consistently and independently. That is what gives achievement its value.

In many programmes, however, competence is not built and secured progressively over time. Key knowledge is delivered, activities are completed and progress is recorded. But the consistent application of knowledge, skills and behaviours – as defined by the Apprenticeship Standard – is not always measured early enough, or often enough, to give confidence that competence is forming as intended.

As a result, capability is often assumed rather than evidenced. When that happens, it becomes difficult to know, with real confidence, how well an apprentice can actually perform in their role.

Competence has a postcode

Apprenticeships do not succeed in classrooms or workshops. They succeed in the workplace. Competence is built through what apprentices are asked to do, practise, repeat and take responsibility for in real work environments and conditions. Without that, progress remains academic.

Too many programmes still operate as two separate worlds – off-the-job learning and on-the-job silence. Learning happens and activity is recorded, but there are extended periods where no one can clearly see whether that learning is being applied, reinforced or developed in the apprentice’s real role.

Strong apprenticeships remove that silence. They make workplace development deliberate, visible and consistent.

A simple test

The issue is not whether learning is being delivered. It is whether competence is actually being built.

A useful way to test this is through a small number of practical questions:

What can your apprentices consistently do, in their real role, at this stage of the programme?

What can line managers clearly see changing in workplace performance?

Where is competence being developed – not just taught?

How is workplace application being planned and then verified?

How do you know readiness is building steadily, rather than being left late?

What evidence gives you confidence that apprentices are genuinely ready?

For many providers, these are difficult to answer clearly or consistently. When that is the case, there is usually a gap between what the programme is designed to do – and what it is actually producing in practice.

Where control really sits

Every apprenticeship begins with a training plan. It sets out what will be delivered, when and how the programme will unfold. But its real value is not at the start. It is in how well it is used once delivery begins.

The training plan should act as the point of control, aligning learning, workplace application, employer involvement and review. When it does, development is deliberate and visible, with clear expectations about what should be strengthening in the apprentice’s actual role at each stage.

When it does not, workplace application becomes assumed rather than directed, and progress is reduced to completion of activities rather than clear evidence of improving capability in practice.

Why this matters for providers

Where competence is not built, applied and evidenced over time, capability at the point of completion is less secure and less consistent. Employer confidence in apprentice capability is not there and the perceived value of the apprenticeship is diminished.

In any given region or sector, multiple providers are often delivering the same Apprenticeship Standards to employers. The difference is not the programme, it is what the programme produces.

Employers are not choosing between qualifications; they are choosing between outcomes. And the question they are really asking is:

“What will this apprenticeship give us that we will not get elsewhere?”

If that answer is not clear – or cannot be demonstrated in terms of competence, confidence and workplace performance – differentiation becomes difficult. And over time, so does growth.

Why this matters for employers

For a CEO, apprenticeships need to deliver more than programmes or qualifications.

They need to result in:

people becoming competent in their roles

performance improving over time

employers seeing clear benefit

confidence that apprentices can be relied upon, when it matters.

When that does not happen consistently, the impact is not always immediate – but it is real:

slower progression

increased supervision

reduced employer confidence

lower long-term value from the investment.

Over time, this impacts more than individual apprentices. It affects whether employers continue to invest in apprenticeships at all, and ultimately, the sustainability of the provision itself.

The real question

The most important word in apprenticeships is competence. Not because achievement does not matter, but because it is what determines whether the apprenticeship has actually worked.

The question is not whether apprentices are completing, it is this:

Can you see, clearly and consistently, that apprentices are becoming competent in the workplace, over time?

If not, what are you relying on?

More importantly, what are your employers relying on?

By Andy Hillerby, Founder, Apprenticeship Improvement