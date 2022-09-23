Arts University Plymouth appoints Simon Yuen as Fashion Communication Lecturerf

Arts University Plymouth appoints Simon Yuen as Fashion Communication Lecturer

With over 15 years of experience in the fashion industry, Simon has worked with brands including Maison Margiela, Tom Ford, Chloé and Jean Paul Gaultier

Arts University Plymouth has appointed merchandising and brand management professional Simon Yuen as a Lecturer on BA (Hons) Fashion Communication.

With over 15 years of experience in the fashion industry, from being a buyer for Betsey Johnson and merchandising manager for Jean Paul Gaultier to brand manager for Tom Ford and most recently, retail and merchandising manager for Maison Margiela, Simon brings significant experience and expertise to the undergraduate Fashion Communication course.

Simon Yuen

Simon said: “I have been working in the fashion industry for over 15 years. My first fashion job was an accessory buyer for Anne Klein New York and Betsey Johnson. Since then, I have worked with different brands around the world in merchandising and brand management.”

“I recently relocated to the UK, founding a fashion artificial intelligence (AI) startup called INGRID, which has been really fun. The purpose is to use machine learning technology to style clothing. It’s still in the development stage as I’m working with AI developers to establish the algorithm. Ideally, the programme can help retailers to create better retail excellence and a more personalised shopping experience, also helping users to find new styles and better utilise their wardrobe. I am passionate about how we can use Web 3.0 and AI to enhance fashion and retail experiences.”

Simon previously lectured at the Fashion & Textiles Institute at Falmouth University, specialising in fashion marketing, having achieved a Masters of Science in Entrepreneurship at the institution.

Simon said, “I would like to use my experience from the industry and share that with students so they can be prepared to start their journey into fashion, and I also want to learn from them! I grew up in Hong Kong where I enjoyed being close to the sea and when I visited Plymouth, I could smell that sea breeze, which definitely helped me make my decision to come to Arts University Plymouth. Arts University Plymouth has so much potential and I feel like this is the right time to join the community.”

Simon currently resides in Cornwall, where he spends his weekends hiking and enjoying the local beaches.

Senior lecturer and course leader for BA (Hons) Fashion Communication, Kirsty Smith said, “We are excited to welcome Simon Yuen to the team. With wide-ranging experiences and several influential roles in fashion marketing, Simon joins the team at an interesting moment in our programme’s development. As we look to empower students, to enable them to thrive in their learning environments post-pandemic, I am thoroughly looking forward to introducing Simon to the School of Design + Communication and I’m confident that his experience, expertise and passion will be of great benefit to our students.”

