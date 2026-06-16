Buckinghamshire College Group Assistant Principal Awarded MBE for Transformational Impact in Further Education

Buckinghamshire College Group is delighted to announce that Nicola Ellis, Assistant Principal for Student Support & Engagement, has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in recognition of her exceptional services to Further Education.

With a career spanning over 25 years, Nicky has dedicated her life to supporting some of the most vulnerable individuals in society, ensuring that all young people have access to the skills and opportunities needed for both personal and professional success.

Beginning her journey as a lecturer working with vulnerable learners, including in prison education, Nicky has consistently championed student welfare and inclusion. Now serving as Assistant Principal, she continues to lead with passion, transforming student engagement, outcomes and wellbeing across the College.

A key part of Nicky’s impact has been her work in reshaping the curriculum for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Her forward-thinking approach, praised by Ofsted, has strengthened progression opportunities and prepared students to take their place in society with confidence. One standout example is the Inclusive Practice student-run café, where learners achieve a five-star hygiene rating, while developing valuable, transferable skills in a real-world setting.

Nicky’s commitment to safeguarding and student welfare extends far beyond her formal role. She is a trusted and respected figure within the community, known for her compassion, integrity and unwavering dedication to young people.

Beyond her work at the College, Nicky has made a profound difference in the wider community. She has volunteered extensively in prisons, offering education, guidance and hope to those seeking a second chance. She has also supported homeless shelters, providing care and opportunities to those experiencing hardship. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she led initiatives to prepare and distribute food parcels to ensure vulnerable individuals and families received a meal on Christmas Day.

What makes Nicky’s achievements even more remarkable is the adversity she has overcome personally. Having lived experiences similar to some of our students, including childhood trauma and neurodiversity, she has channelled these into a powerful force for good. Through her authenticity, empathy and ability to connect with and inspire learners, Nicky has a powerful impact, helping to break cycles of disadvantage and open doors to brighter futures.

Reflecting on the honour, Nicky Ellis said:

“I’m truly humbled and overwhelmed to receive an MBE. Further education is incredibly important to me; I grew up in the same community as many of our students, went to the same schools, and attended Aylesbury College, which changed my life. I firmly believe that with the right support and someone who truly believes in you, as we do at Buckinghamshire College Group, anything is possible. If I can do it, you can do it.”

Jenny Craig, Principal and CEO of Buckinghamshire College Group, said:

“We are absolutely delighted that Nicky has been recognised with an MBE, and we offer her our huge congratulations on this incredibly well-deserved achievement. Nicky embodies everything we stand for as a college: compassion, ambition, and an unwavering commitment to transforming lives through education. Her work has had a profound and lasting impact on our students, particularly those who need the greatest support, and she inspires colleagues across the organisation every day. This recognition is not only a celebration of Nicky’s extraordinary contribution, but also a powerful reflection of the values and dedication that define Buckinghamshire College Group.”

Nicky’s honour is not only a personal achievement but also a proud moment for Buckinghamshire College Group. It reflects the college’s unwavering commitment to excellence, inclusion and student success at every level. Her leadership embodies the values that underpin the organisation’s approach to education, placing student wellbeing, ambition and opportunity at its heart. This recognition further strengthens the College’s reputation as a place where dedicated staff go above and beyond to transform lives, and where every learner is supported to achieve their full potential, regardless of their starting point.