From education to employment

Ciphr names Sion Lewis as new CEO

Emma-Louise Jones January 27, 2023
0 Comments
Sion Lewis, CEO of Ciphr

SaaS HR provider Ciphr has appointed Sion Lewis as its new CEO.

He joins the Marlow-based, ECI-backed group effective from 1 February, bringing with him considerable leadership and management experience in growing successful SaaS businesses.

Lewis succeeds Chris Berry, Ciphr’s founder, who has moved into a non-executive role on the board, after over 30 years as CEO.

Lewis most recently served as general manager of EMEA at GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support specialists, where he helped inform international strategy and build and expand on the brand’s European presence. Prior to that, he was CEO of IRIS Software’s accountancy and education divisions, growing revenue by over 150%. He has also held senior roles with BMC and Salesforce.

Sion Lewis, CEO of Ciphr, says: “I’m really excited to join Ciphr and its leadership team at such a pivotal time. Ciphr is a successful and fast growth company, which provides business-critical people management solutions that support and empower the UK’s SMB sector – the bedrock and powerhouse of the nation’s economy. Having been intimately involved with UK PLC during my time at IRIS, the ability to do so again with Ciphr was simply compelling. People are an organisation’s greatest asset, and Ciphr’s impressive suite of workplace technologies are designed to enhance their employee experience and help them to do their best work. There are significant opportunities for the business to grow and to drive growth for its customers, and I look forward to leading the company in this dynamic and exciting market.”

Ken Hills, Ciphr’s chairman, says: “This is an important development for Ciphr, and we are delighted to be able to attract someone of Sion’s expertise and calibre to spearhead Ciphr’s future growth and take the company into the next stage of its development. The HCM market is changing in new and exciting directions, and I look forward to working with Sion during this next phase in the company’s evolution.

“On behalf of the board, I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Chris for his incredible contribution over the years. Ciphr simply wouldn’t be where it is today without his strong leadership, vision, and dedication.”

Chris Berry, founder and former CEO of Ciphr, says: “It’s been a privilege to lead Ciphr over the last 30 years and I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved. The business is in a strong position, and it’s the right time for me to hand over the reins to a new leadership. I’m thrilled that we have secured someone of Sion’s credentials to continue to build on Ciphr’s success. He has a proven track record of growing SaaS enterprises, and I look forward to supporting him and the board in an advisory role.”

Stephen Roberts, partner at ECI, says: “Since our investment in 2020, Ciphr has continued to go from strength to strength. I’m delighted to be welcoming Sion into Ciphr. Given his skills and experience we are confident that he is the right leader to succeed Chris and drive Ciphr forward on its organic and acquisitive growth journey.”

Ciphr is a specialist provider of cloud-based HR, payroll, recruitment and learning software. More than 650 organisations use the group’s people management solutions – Ciphr, Digits LMS and Payroll Business Solutions – globally across the public, private and non-profit sectors.

For more information, please visit www.ciphr.com.

Published in: Executive appointments
Emma-Louise Jones

