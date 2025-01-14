Emma Brannen Joins The Sandwell Colleges as Senior Vice Principal, Quality and Student Success

The Sandwell Colleges is delighted to announce the appointment of Emma Brannen as Senior Vice Principal, Quality and Student Success. Emma brings a wealth of experience in further education, having served as Vice Principal Quality at Stoke-on-Trent College.

During her tenure at Stoke-on-Trent College, Emma was instrumental in driving curriculum development and quality assurance, ensuring students achieved exceptional outcomes. Her leadership has been widely recognised, including overseeing national award-winning projects that celebrated participation and inclusivity. Emma’s work has directly contributed to raising academic standards and fostering a culture of continuous improvement across the institution.

Emma is also well known for her community-focused work, having served on the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board for Stoke City Football Club. Her contributions have inspired confidence and inclusion across local communities, particularly through initiatives empowering women and girls. She has demonstrated a strong commitment to building positive relationships with diverse groups and ensuring that education remains accessible and inclusive to all students, regardless of background or circumstance.

In her new role, Emma will focus on enhancing curriculum strategies and maintaining the highest standards of quality across The Sandwell Colleges’ programmes, including Sandwell College, Cadbury Sixth Form College and Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form campuses. She will work closely with staff and stakeholders to ensure the College continues to deliver exceptional education and training opportunities for all learners and employers across the West Midlands, fostering an environment that promotes success for all. By building on her previous experiences, Emma is committed to ensuring that every student reaches their full potential, both academically and personally.

Emma commented on her new position, saying: “I am thrilled to join The Sandwell Colleges, which is renowned for its commitment to learners and community impact. I look forward to working with the team to build on its successes and drive further innovation and excellence.”

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, said: “We are proud to welcome Emma to The Sandwell Colleges. Her experience, leadership and dedication to educational excellence align perfectly with our vision to support all learners, apprentices and our community. Emma’s expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our senior leadership team as we continue to grow and evolve.”

Emma joins Asa Gordon, Deputy Principal Curriculum and Skills, who was appointed in November. Emma’s appointment marks another exciting milestone for The Sandwell Colleges as it continues its mission to deliver outstanding learning opportunities to over 12,000 students annually. The leadership team is confident that Emma’s strategic insight and passion for student success will help to further elevate the college’s reputation as a leader in the field of further education.