Former Strategic Advisor to the Vice-Chancellor of Falmouth University joins the UK’s newest arts university

Dr Robin Kirby has been appointed as University Registrar and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Arts University Plymouth. Robin joins Plymouth’s arts university from Falmouth University, where he has been Strategic Advisor to the Vice-Chancellor, and Secretary to the Board of Governors, since 2014.

In a 20 year career in Higher Education leadership and management, Robin has worked across the full range of professional services, including admissions, student funding, registry, market intelligence, students’ unions, and university governance.

Commenting on his appointment, Robin said: “I am delighted to be joining Arts University Plymouth at this exciting moment in its evolution, with the recent award of University Title. I look forward to meeting and working with our students, staff and community in January 2023.”

Robin is a member of the Association of University Administrators, and is currently Chair of the GuildHE Policy and Planners’ Network.

Robin’s academic background is in English language, literature and drama. He earned a Ph.D from the University of London for his thesis, ‘Vision, Space and Time in Shakespeare’s Romances’ (2007).

Professor Paul Fieldsend-Danks, Vice-Chancellor & Chief Executive of Arts University Plymouth, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Kirby into our creative community and particularly so at such an exciting time for us. Students recently voted Arts University Plymouth the top arts university in the UK for overall student satisfaction in the 2022 National Student Survey (NSS). Founded in 1856, Arts University Plymouth was awarded University title in March 2022 and was subsequently voted Best Small or Specialist University at the 2022 WhatUni Student Choice Awards in the same month.

“Our arts university was shortlisted for the CSR/Sustainability Transformation Award at the 2022 International Think Global Awards and the Arts University Plymouth Students’ Union won Best Campaign Supporting Student Wellbeing at the last Think Student Awards, beating leading international universities to be selected as the winner by the Student Pulse panel of 40,000 students. We are very much looking forward to the new thinking and leadership that Robin will bring with him to Arts University Plymouth.”

