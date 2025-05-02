GMLPN Strengthens Board with the Appointment of Two Senior College Leaders

The Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board: Allan Milne, Director of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement at Salford City College Group, and Tracey Wood, Chief Commercial Officer at Trafford & Stockport College Group.

These appointments mark an important step in strengthening the GMLPN Board with greater representation from Further Education Colleges, ensuring that the voice of colleges is embedded in the Network’s strategic direction. Both Allan and Tracey bring extensive experience in leading apprenticeship delivery, employer engagement, and driving innovation across the post-16 education and skills landscape.

Mark Currie, Chair of GMLPN, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Allan and Tracey to the GMLPN Board. Their leadership, insight, and deep understanding of the college sector will help ensure that the college voice is well-represented in shaping our future priorities. GMLPN continues to evolve to meet the needs of all members and partners, and these appointments strengthen our commitment to provider collaboration across the network to deliver the best outcomes for learners, employers, and communities.”

Salford City College Group has been a member of GMLPN since 2008. The college comprises five main campuses across Salford, offering a wide range of academic, technical, and professional qualifications. The group plays a vital role in supporting local employers through apprenticeships and skills development tailored to the needs of the local economy.

Allan Milne added:

“I’m honoured to be joining the GMLPN Board at such an important time for skills development in Greater Manchester. I look forward to working collaboratively with colleagues across the network to champion the role of colleges and all providers in meeting the skills needs of our communities and employers. Together, we can ensure that our collective expertise continues to drive innovation, opportunity, and excellence across the region.”

“At Salford City College Group, we see firsthand the transformative impact that high-quality apprenticeships and skills programmes have on individuals and businesses alike. By contributing to the strategic direction of GMLPN, I am excited to help shape a future where every learner has access to the right opportunities and where employer partnerships continue to thrive for the benefit of the wider Greater Manchester economy.”

Trafford & Stockport College Group has been a member of GMLPN since 2009. The group brings together two well-established colleges operating across five main campuses in Greater Manchester, offering a diverse range of educational opportunities. The group’s vision is to lead the way for a city region where everyone has the education and skills to succeed in life and work.

Tracey Wood added:

“I’m delighted to join the GMLPN Board at such a pivotal time for skills development, both nationally through Skills England and locally through GMCA’s ambitions. Collaboration across all parts of the sector is more important than ever. By working together, we can drive innovation, respond to the changing needs of our communities and employers, and create opportunities that ensure Greater Manchester’s skills system leads the way for the future.”

The addition of Allan and Tracey reflects GMLPN’s ongoing commitment to working across the whole FE provider landscape, including but not limited to, Independent Training Providers, FE Colleges, Community Providers, Universities and Employer Providers, to support Greater Manchester’s skills ambitions through strong partnerships and collaboration.