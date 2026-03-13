International Humanitarian College of London Appoints Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK to Chair Its Advisory Board

Ex-commander in chief of Ukrainian armed forces joins London based new market entrant

(London, UK) International Humanitarian College of London (IHCL Ltd) is proud to announce that General Dr. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom & Northern Ireland, has joined as Chair of the IHCL Advisory Board.

General Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander‑in‑Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is internationally recognised for his leadership, strategic expertise, and service to Ukraine’s defence and resilience. In his new role, he will work closely with IHCL’s Leadership Team to strengthen the College’s global humanitarian mission and guide the development of resilience‑focused education.

This appointment follows the successful IHCL Conference in London, titled ‘Learning Without Barriers: Flexible, Inclusive Education as a Driver of National Resilience and Post‑War Reconstruction and Integration’, which brought together policymakers, academics, and humanitarian leaders to explore future‑focused approaches to humanitarian education and crisis response. The event enabled senior figures from the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and international University partners to explore how education can contribute to reconstruction, skills development, and support for displaced and disrupted learners.

Dr. Serhii Kosianenko, CEO and joint-founder of IHCL explains,

“We are humbled to have General Zaluzhnyi join us as Chair as he brings a career lifetime of strategic thinking, leadership and knowledge to our board. His first engagements in this new role will include supporting the direction of the IHCL Board and offering advice on key strategic decisions shaping the future and overall direction of the College.”

General Zaluzhnyi says,

“Following IHCL’s inaugural strategic roundtable, which brought together academics from universities in the United Kingdom and Ukraine, I am delighted to accept the role of Chair of the Advisory Board of the International Humanitarian College of London. Education has long been one of my deepest commitments, and I strongly believe in the power of international academic collaboration to strengthen societies and create opportunity. I look forward to supporting IHCL’s leadership and wider community, as the College advances its mission to educate and inspire the next generation of citizens and leaders.”

General Dr. Valerii Zaluzhnyi is an alumni – and holds a PhD – from the National University Odesa Law Academy; an International Education Company (IEC) partner university.

IHCL welcomes the Ambassador’s leadership and looks forward to advancing humanitarian education in partnership with him as he takes up his new position in March 2026.