Julie Kapsalis, CEO and Principal at Nescot College Achieves Remarkable Trio of Prestigious Honours

Julie Kapsalis, CEO and Principal at Nescot college in Epsom, has achieved a remarkable trio of prestigious awards – including an MBE – in recognition of her leadership, dedication, and outstanding contribution across the region.

Julie’s year of accolades began with national recognition in the King’s 2026 New Year’s Honours List, celebrating her transformative work as Chair of the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) from 2020–2025. During her tenure, Julie championed and delivered major investments in skills, infrastructure and business support, playing a pivotal role in strengthening the region’s economic landscape. This week, Julie was presented with her MBE for Services to Economic Development by His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.

The success didn’t stop there. At the Gatwick Diamond Business Awards on 19 March, Dee Mathieson, Chair of the Gatwick Diamond Business Council, presented Julie with the Outstanding Contribution to the Gatwick Diamond Award — a special accolade widely celebrated by colleagues, partners, and all who have worked with her. The citation shared: “Over the span of two decades Julie’s career in economic development, skills enterprise and inclusive growth has made her one of the region’s most influential and transformative leaders. For her exceptional leadership, her sustained dedication to the region, and the tangible, lasting positive impact of her work, Julie is a profoundly deserving winner.”

Rounding off an extraordinary week, Julie was also named ‘Gamechanger of the Year’ at the Dynamic Business Awards in Brighton on 26 March. The award celebrates businesswomen who deliver significant, positive change within their industries — something Julie has consistently demonstrated through her bold leadership, commitment to innovation, and passion for skills development.

Julie Kapsalis, CEO & Principal at Nescot said: “I love working in this incredible region, building networks and (hopefully) making a difference. This recognition and the awards are shared with the wonderful colleagues I’ve worked with over the last 25 years including at Nescot, Chichester College Group and Coast to Capital LEP. Meeting the Prince of Wales was such a proud moment – and made all the more special by having my family with me.”

Nescot provides college courses for school leavers and adults, with a wide range of career-focused vocational courses on offer. Located on a 60-acre campus near Epsom, Surrey, Nescot is a modern, exciting, and innovative college, which cares about students and invests in their future. Learning spaces cover a wide range of sectors and include construction workshops, a garage, labs, kitchens, salons, and a farm. There’s also a theatre, gym, café, day nursery and a hair and beauty salon.