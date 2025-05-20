Kelly Fountain Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Gower College Swansea

One of Wales’ largest further education colleges, Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa), has appointed Kelly Fountain as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Kelly, who has served as the College’s Principal since January 2024, will transition into her new role following the retirement of current CEO Mark Jones MBE, this summer.

The appointment comes as the College prepares to bid a fond farewell to Mark Jones, MBE, whose dedicated service as CEO has ensured the College’s success and strategic direction over the last 12 years.

Kelly brings over 20 years of experience in the further education sector across both England and Wales. Prior to joining Gower College Swansea, she held the role of Vice Principal for Academic Services at NPTC Group of Colleges and has an extensive background in strategic leadership, quality improvement and cross-college development. During her time at the College Kelly has made a significant and positive impact and has overseen the development of the new College’s strategic plan including launching the new College vision, mission and values.

In her new position, Kelly will take on overall responsibility for driving forward the College’s strategic vision, representing the College externally working closely with governors and stakeholders to ensure the continued delivery of high-quality education and training across the region and beyond. Kelly will also oversee the implementation of the College’s ambitious estates strategy, digital transformation and continue to develop a strong and inclusive organisational culture.

On behalf of the Governors, Ian Price, Chair of the College Governing Body, said:

“We would like to congratulate Kelly on her appointment as the new CEO of Gower College Swansea. I am grateful to all those involved in the appointment process and am really looking forward to working closely with Kelly over the coming year and we look forward to the continued positive impact that she will make.”

Speaking about her appointment, Kelly Fountain said:

“I am deeply honoured and privileged to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer of this exceptional College. Having begun my own educational journey here as a student in 1995, I have experienced first-hand the transformational impact that the staff at this College had on my own personal journey – and our staff continue to be outstanding today, consistently pushing boundaries and inspiring excellence.

“I look forward to building upon Mark’s exceptional legacy over the last 12 years and working alongside our Corporation Board to build upon our many successful achievements, deepening connections in our business sectors and communities, and working closely with staff, governors and partners.

“This is truly an exciting chapter for our College – with our newly established strategic plan, ambitious estates strategy, and numerous opportunities for growth. I am committed to expanding our reach and impact, collaborating with our key stakeholders and ensuring we continue to deliver an outstanding learning experience for our learners, communities, and employer partners.”