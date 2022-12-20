Leeds Trinity University appoints Pro Vice-Chancellor of Enterprise and External Engagement

Professor Mohammed Arif has been appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor of Enterprise and External Engagement at Leeds Trinity, as the University seeks to increase its impact and contribution.

Professor Arif joins the Leeds Trinity University Executive team and will report directly to Vice-Chancellor Professor Charles Egbu. In this key role, he will be responsible for the University’s Marketing, Communications and Student Recruitment directorate; Centre for Apprenticeships, Work-Based Learning and Skills; Academic Partnerships Unit; and the Global Engagement Office.

Professor Arif is currently Dean of School of Architecture, Technology and Engineering at the University of Brighton, and is also research active in a number of areas. He will take up his new role with Leeds Trinity University in March 2023.

He has over 20 years of experience in Higher Education from roles held with several universities across the country. His previous positions include Professor of Sustainability and Process Management with the University of Salford, and Head of School – Architecture and Built Environment at the University of Wolverhampton.

Professor Arif gained his BSc Engineering (Mechanical) from Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, India, and earned his MS and PhD in Industrial Engineering from the University of Central Florida, USA.

Professor Arif said:

“I am excited to join Leeds Trinity University, which is on a path of growth and excellence. The results of the last National Student Survey clearly indicate the dedication towards learning and teaching. The University’s plans include an increase in student numbers, a new Leeds city centre presence, development of new degree courses, internationalisation and wider engagement. I feel privileged to be part of this journey and look forward to working with the Leeds Trinity community.”

His main areas of research interest are Offsite Construction and Sustainability. Professor Arif has a strong track record of enterprise, research and engagement nationally and internationally. His engagement activities include several academic and professional communities across the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, UAE, and Qatar. Professor Arif is also a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds University said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce the appointment of our new Pro Vice-Chancellor of Enterprise and Engagement. Professor Arif brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge to drive our regional and national engagement forward. He will also provide proactive leadership and direction and be accountable for the development and delivery of major new partnerships in the public and private sectors. I look forward to working with Professor Arif in the new year.”

Leeds Trinity University has significantly invested in its leadership and academic structures to support the delivery of its Strategic Plan 2021-26. This includes attracting students from across the UK as well as internationally, strengthening the student experience, enhancing its reputation as a career-led University and improving Research and Knowledge Exchange outputs.

Read the Leeds Trinity University Strategic Plan online.

