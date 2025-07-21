Lynda Armstrong to remain ECITB Board Chair for further two years

Lynda Armstrong OBE will stay on as the Chair of ECITB’s Board for a further two years following the extension of her term.

Her tenure was due to come to an end on 31 December 2025, but the Secretary of State for Education has confirmed this will be extended.

First appointed as Chair in January 2018, Lynda’s tenure will be extended until 31 December 2027 on the ECITB Board, which is made up of industry representatives and independent experts.

Her staying on as Chair will provide continuity for the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) at a time of change for the industry-led skills body and the sectors it represents.

In particular, the ECITB is addressing the strategic recommendations outlined in the ITB Review, which was published by Government in January 2025 and included a request for greater collaboration between the ECITB and CITB on specific areas.

Lynda said:

“We are addressing many of the structural skills challenges within the engineering construction industry (ECI) highlighted by the review and will further build upon these as we develop our new strategy, which will be published in September.

“The ECI underpins the delivery, maintenance and decommissioning of much of the UK’s critical infrastructure. It is vital that industry has the workforce it needs, particularly if we are to meet the goals for the UK to reach ‘net zero’ by 2050.

“The new ECITB Strategy will guide skills development across the industry for the next five years in a period where the size of the engineering construction workforce is predicted to grow by 19%, according to our Labour Forecasting Tool.

“This will include providing support amid the huge changes needed in industry to help the UK Government deliver its goal of making Britain a clean energy superpower.”

Helping the ECITB to lead industry learning

A geophysicist by training, Lynda worked for Shell International for 35 years in roles in hydrocarbon exploration, including Exploration and New Business Development Director for the UK, and international technology development and implementation.

Since retiring from Shell, she has held a number of positions on boards as a Non-Executive Director, including Kaz Minerals, Orsted, a renewable energy company, SBM Offshore and CEOC.

Lynda also chaired the British Safety Council, a not-for-profit organisation promoting safety in the workplace. She was awarded the OBE for services to the UK Oil and Gas Industry and is a Fellow of the Energy Institute.

She said:

“It has been a great privilege to chair the ECITB since 2018. I look forward to helping the organisation continue to deliver its mandate of leading industry learning.

“Over my tenure, the ECITB has worked tirelessly to enhance skills across the industry, support growth through workforce training and help the ECI tackle labour shortages and skills gaps.

“I am immensely proud of what the organisation has achieved during this time and am excited at the prospect of helping the ECITB as it implements its new strategy to maintain the great momentum we have built and continue supporting industry.

“The strategy will aim to grow the number of new entrants, support employers to attract a more diverse talent pool and enhance workforce competence to ensure learners are both skilled and safe.”