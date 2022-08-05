Monash’s Faculty of Arts welcomes new Dean, Professor Katie Stevenson

Monash University’s Faculty of Arts has welcomed a new Dean after an extensive international search.

Professor Katie Stevenson, formerly Vice-Principal (Collections, Music and Digital) at the University of St Andrews, Scotland, started at the faculty on Monday, 1 August.

In her previous position, Professor Stevenson’s responsibilities included oversight of St Andrews’ research resources, physical collections and digital content, culture and the arts, libraries, museums, theatres and performing arts centres, lifelong learning, digital education program projects, and the University’s digital strategy.

Professor Stevenson is a cultural and political historian with research interests in the exercise of power in late medieval Europe.

Interim Dean Professor Rita Wilson said:

“Professor Stevenson is an accomplished scholar, entrepreneur, senior university leader and museum and arts professional.

“Professor Stevenson’s experience, vision and expertise will be instrumental in the continued advancement of research and education excellence in the Faculty of Arts, and in contributing to the senior leadership team at Monash.”

Professor Stevenson started her academic career in Melbourne and said she was thrilled to return home and join the Monash Faculty of Arts community.

“Monash University’s Faculty of Arts has an extraordinary reputation for outstanding education, research excellence and strong integration with industry,” Professor Stevenson said.

“I am happy to be back in Melbourne and to lead this dynamic and innovative faculty and continue to elevate our education and research to support Monash’s strategic plan.

“Over the last 12 months under the interim leadership of Professor Wilson, the faculty has been expertly stewarded amidst the pandemic and the challenges we have all faced as a society. I extend my thanks to Professor Wilson for leading Monash Arts and growing our successes over this challenging time.”

Professor Stevenson’s academic qualifications comprise a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in History and Archaeology, The University of Melbourne, and Doctor of Philosophy, The University of Edinburgh.

She is a Fellow of the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce, the Society of Antiquaries of London, and the Royal Historical Society.

