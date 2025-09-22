New Campus Director for Glion London, and academic appointments reinforce wider institutional research ambitions

Glion Institute of Higher Education has announced a series of strategic appointments that support its academic development and international positioning.

Two new faculty members have joined the institution in Switzerland: Dr Evrim de Groot and Dr Alessio Delpero, while Vaibhav Rustagi has been appointed as the new Campus Director of Glion London.

These additions reflect Glion’s strengthened commitment to academic excellence, global engagement, and industry-relevant education, following its recent recognition as a Swiss University of Applied Sciences Institute.

Bringing new depth to luxury and innovation research

Dr Evrim de Groot joins Glion as Assistant Professor, bringing expertise in luxury business management. She holds a PhD from HEC Lausanne, where she researched evolving forms of luxury and lectured at Master’s level. At Glion, she teaches in the Luxury Brand Strategy specialisation and contributes to the school’s research in luxury and lifestyle studies.

Dr Alessio Delpero, Associate Professor of Strategic Management and Innovation in Hospitality, combines entrepreneurial experience with an academic career. He previously taught at Bocconi and WU, focusing on strategy, entrepreneurship, and AI in business. His research examines how digital technologies shape innovation, while at Glion he leads courses in research methods and advances the institution’s work on strategy and innovation.

Strengthening global leadership at Glion London

In London, meanwhile, Glion welcomes Vaibhav Rustagi as its Campus Director.

Vaibhav brings over 18 years’ international experience in luxury hospitality and higher education, with a strong background in strategic planning, partnerships, sales, and experiential learning. Most recently at Northeastern University London, he led employer and alumni engagement initiatives, creating startup ecosystems and forging meaningful links between students and industry.

Prior to this, Vaibhav held several senior leadership positions at Hult International Business School, where he oversaw global employer and alumni relations, led the Hult Founder Lab, and served as Campus Director for the Hult Prize. His earlier career in luxury hospitality includes management roles with prestigious brands such as Jumeirah and Le Meridien in London.

An alumnus of Glion, Vaibhav holds an MBA from Hult and degrees in hospitality management from both TVU and Glion, along with an executive strategy certificate from Ashridge Business School. In his new role, he will focus on enhancing the student experience, strengthening industry connections, and supporting Glion London’s growth and reputation.

“Returning to Glion in this leadership role is both a professional milestone and a personal honour,” Vaibhav said. “As someone who has experienced the transformative power of a Glion education first-hand, I am committed to building a vibrant, connected, and industry-driven community in London that reflects Glion’s values and global outlook.”

Advancing Glion’s academic journey

These appointments coincide with a major institutional milestone. In July 2025, Glion was awarded official recognition as a University of Applied Sciences Institute by the Swiss Accreditation Council. This accreditation follows a rigorous two-year process and marks Glion’s compliance with the Swiss Higher Education Act (HEdA) and European Standards and Guidelines (ESG). It positions Glion to expand its academic mobility, research capacity, and international collaborations.

With these strategic appointments, Glion continues to solidify its reputation as a global leader in hospitality and luxury education, underpinned by research excellence and academic innovation.

Philippe Vignon, Managing Director of Glion, commented:

“As we enter a new chapter following our Swiss accreditation, attracting exceptional academic and leadership talent is central to our mission. Dr de Groot and Dr Delpero bring unique perspectives and strong research expertise that will enrich our academic offering, while Vaibhav Rustagi’s international experience and deep industry connections will strengthen our London campus. Together, their contributions will ensure Glion continues to deliver an education that combines academic excellence, innovation, and a truly global outlook.”

Founded in 1962, Glion Institute of Higher Education is a Swiss institution offering bachelor’s, master’s and executive degrees in hospitality, luxury and finance to an international student body across three campuses in Switzerland and London, UK.

Glion ranks number six among the world’s top higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management in the 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject. It also holds number three globally in employer reputation, highlighting its strong industry recognition and ability to meet employer expectations.