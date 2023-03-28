Niico appoints new Head of Solutions Architecture following rapid growth

Fast-growing intelligent automation platform, Niico, has appointed Robotic Process Automation [RPA] and AI Specialist, Michael Osmolski, as its new Head of Solutions Architecture following rapid growth.

Developed to help the Education, Public and healthcare sector overcome challenges of technical debt and evolving customer demands, Niico leverages AI, ML, RPA, and OCR technologies to automate repetitive, routine manual processes.

Proven to transform operational efficiencies and resulting customer experience, the intelligent automation platform is now utilised by many organisations across the UK and has accelerated growth by over 50% over the last 12 months alone.

As such, Michael Osmolski has been appointed as new Head of Solutions Architecture to support existing and potential clients in identifying automation opportunities and driving platform implementation and delivery as well as supporting the overall product development.

Alistair Sergeant, Founder and CEO of Niico, confirmed:

“Niico has achieved exciting and rapid growth over the last few years as more and more of our clients recognise their own technical debt and the importance of leveraging new technologies to really transform customer experience.

To aid continued growth, we required the expertise of a Head of Solutions Architecture and with extensive experience in RPA, Michael was a clear choice for the role. I am in no doubt he will not only add significant value to both existing and new clients but will also enable us to more than exceed our growth objectives during 2023 and beyond.”

A passionate and customer-focused professional with over 25 years in the IT industry – including 4.5 years working for global RPA software giant, Automation Anywhere – Michael boasts unrivalled expertise in engagement experience for all stages of solution delivery, from pre-sales activities through to product delivery and systems support.

Recognised by both UCAS and the prestigious Heist Awards for revolutionising the Clearing process for the University of East London, Niico is on track to becoming the leading intelligent automation solution for the Higher Education sector.

