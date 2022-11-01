North London Collegiate School appoints Vicky Bingham as new Headmistress

North London Collegiate School (NLCS) today (1 November) announces the appointment of Vicky Bingham to the position of Headmistress.

Vicky will be the 10th Headmistress since the School was founded in 1850. She joins NLCS from South Hampstead High School, where she has been Headmistress since 2017, and which has recently been named Independent Girls’ School of the Year. Prior to that she was Deputy Head of Guildford High School and Head of Classics at St Catherine’s School, Bramley. Vicky read Classics at Keble College, Oxford.

Joining NLCS at an exciting time in the School’s 172-year history, Vicky will continue the NLCS tradition of creating confident, high-achieving students who make the most of the opportunities life offers them and are driven to make a difference in the world.

Dr Bagworth-Mann will remain in post as Interim Head and will take up her new role as Senior Deputy Head when Vicky joins the School in September 2023.

Commenting on Vicky Bingham’s appointment, Robert Hingley, Chairman of Governors, said:

“Vicky Bingham’s appointment represents an important milestone in NLCS’s history. With her extensive experience at the helm of top independent girls’ schools, we are delighted that Vicky has accepted this role. As we approach our 175th anniversary, Vicky will lead our global innovation partnerships through initiatives such as our Ideas Hub (opening in 2024) and will continue to expand our international capabilities through our outstanding IB curriculum and US university admissions. As the 10th Head in our illustrious history as the UK’s first girls’ school, we believe that Vicky will bring a truly pioneering spirit to help shape our students to be leaders of the future.”

Vicky Bingham said:

“I am delighted to have been appointed as the next Headmistress of NLCS, one of the pre-eminent schools of British education and an early pioneer of girls’ education.

The School’s reputation for scholarly endeavour, the breadth of its educational provision, and the diversity of its community both in London and in the wider NLCS global family made this role irresistible.

To follow in the footsteps of Frances Mary Buss is a privilege. Great schools, however, do not stand still. I look forward to shaping the next chapter of the School’s history, and to working with what I understand to be a friendly, stimulating and ambitious community of pupils, staff, parents and alumnae.”

