PHX Training Welcomes Louise Kirby to Drive Learner Success

Leading vocational training provider PHX Training has appointed Louise Kirby as one of its new business leaders.

Louise joins the Blackpool office and has more than two decades of expertise in the welfare-to-work and employability sector from Ingeus Working Well Work and Health in Manchester, where she played a pivotal role in supporting learners with complex needs.

Throughout her career, she has managed major employability contracts including New Deal, the Work Programme, Working Well and Pioneer, all supporting unemployed individuals through tailored employment assistance and skills development.

Louise will lead the delivery of the Skills and Restart contracts in Blackpool, focusing on performance, quality, and team development to enhance the impact PHX Training has on local communities through tailored support and meaningful outcomes.

Briony Fawcett, managing director at PHX Training, said:

“We are extremely happy to welcome Louise to the PHX team. Her experience and passion for delivering outstanding outcomes for learners make her the perfect fit to lead our Blackpool centre.

“Louise’s leadership will be instrumental in driving forward our mission to empower individuals through skills and training, and we look forward to see the positive impact she will have in the local community.”

Louise said:

“My passion has always been centred around the participant and learner. I want every individual who walks through our doors to have the best possible experience and feel supported in achieving their goals. PHX offers a local, community-driven approach that really resonated with me. From day one, I’ve felt part of something special.”

PHX Training is a training provider that offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration. It delivers government-backed initiatives such as the Multiply programme, which offers free numeracy training to adults across Lancashire.

With training centres in Preston, Blackpool, Morecambe, and Blackburn, PHX Training has supported more than 20,000 individuals and delivered over 11,000 qualifications since its inception in 2004 .​

It also supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.

PHX Training’s commitment to quality and social impact is reflected in its Investors in People Gold accreditation and a ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted across all its centres. The organisation continues to play a vital role in addressing skills gaps and supporting economic growth throughout Lancashire.