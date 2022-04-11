RM appoints Jason Tomlinson as Managing Director of its Technology Division

Leading education-technology provider, RM, has today named Jason Tomlinson as Managing Director of its Technology division.

Building on RM’s global commitment to drive digital progress and impact in the education sector, and its purpose to enrich the lives of learners, Jason will lead a team of 800 employees across RM’s Technology division as they support RM’s customer and partner schools undertake significant digital transformation during a period of unprecedented change for the sector.

Jason brings extensive experience in Strategy, Go to Market (GTM), Product, Engineering and Operations to RM’s executive team. With over 10 years with global technology leader NTT – most recently as NTT’s Global SVP of Strategy and Product for their Cloud and Managed Services division – helping NTT pioneer market-leading technology, while growing its Managed Services portfolios. This experience will be crucial in demonstrating RM’s capability as a market-leading technology partner for trusts and schools in England, Scotland and Wales post-pandemic.

Jason’s appointment is the latest step in CEO Neil Martin’s vision for RM – on its path to long-term sustainable growth to benefit all stakeholders, especially its education customers.

Commenting on his appointment, Jason Tomlinson, Managing Director of the Schools Technology Division at RM, said:

“As the incoming Managing Director, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to build on RM’s unique heritage as we help transform the education technology sector to improve the lives of pupils, teachers and staff by removing much of the complexity that they tell us currently slows them down. For almost 50 years, RM has been helping schools harness technology and the company has a treasure trove of both educationalists and technologists making us best placed to support schools fulfil the most from this new era of digital disruption.“

Neil Martin, CEO at RM, added:

“We’re delighted to welcome Jason to RM’s leadership team, and excited about the scope of technology and operational experience he’ll bring to the role. Jason will be critical to the future success of RM’s products and services as well as supporting the schools we work with on their digital maturity journey.”

Published in