Robin Lindsay Joins GMLPN Advisory Board

The Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) is delighted to announce that Robin Lindsay, Quality of Education Director at North Lancs Training Group (NLTG), has joined the GMLPN Advisory Board.

GMLPN is a network of over 140 Education Providers and key stakeholders operating in Greater Manchester (GM). As one of the largest local provider networks in the country, our diverse membership includes over 80 Independent Training Providers (ITPs), 9 Further Education Colleges, Community Providers, Universities, Awarding Organisations, Local Authorities, and key sector partners. By facilitating and supporting close links with key partners and stakeholders, together we work to align the needs of employers, individuals, communities, and providers, ensuring that our combined effort has a positive, meaningful, and long-term impact across GM.

NLTG has over 50 years of experience delivering high-quality, work-based learning programmes. Headquartered in Accrington, Lancashire, NLTG offers a wide range of Apprenticeships (Levels 2–5), Traineeships, Study Programmes, and commercial training courses across various sectors, including Business Administration, IT Digital Support, Customer Service, Marketing, Catering & Hospitality, Lean Manufacturing, Warehousing, Team Leading, Operations Management, and Project Management

With over two decades of experience in the education and training sector, Robin Lindsay brings extensive expertise in quality assurance, curriculum development, and learner progression. As Quality of Education Director at NLTG, he has been instrumental in driving continuous improvement initiatives and expanding the organisation’s reach.

His appointment to the GMLPN Advisory Board reflects GMLPN’s continued commitment to working collaboratively with experienced leaders across the sector to help shape the future of skills and learning in Greater Manchester and beyond.

Mark Currie, GMLPN Chair added:

“We’re pleased to welcome Robin to the GMLPN Advisory Board. North Lancs Training Group has been a valued member of the network for 17 years, consistently demonstrating a strong commitment to quality in skills delivery. Robin’s experience and sector insight will be a great asset to the Advisory Board as we continue to support providers and champion high-quality learning across Greater Manchester.”

Robin Lindsay added:

“I’m delighted to be joining the GMLPN Advisory Board. I feel the work of GMLPN has never been more important and I look forward to contributing to the continued impact of the network in supporting the sector across Greater Manchester.”

The GMLPN Advisory Board plays a vital role in shaping the direction of the network, advising on key policy areas, and supporting collaborative approaches to the challenge, change and opportunity in the Further Education and Skills landscape.