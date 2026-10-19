Ruth Sutherland CBE announced as next Chair of Council at University of Salford

The University of Salford has announced the appointment of Ruth Sutherland CBE as its new Chair of Council, succeeding Lord Keith Bradley, who will step down from the role at the end of 2026 after nine years of service.

Ruth will take up the position on 1 January 2027, bringing extensive leadership, governance and charitable sector experience to the University.

The Chair of Council leads the University’s governing body and provides oversight of its strategic direction, governance and performance. Working closely with the Vice-Chancellor and University Leadership Team, the Chair plays a key role in ensuring the University is well governed and positioned to deliver its long-term ambitions.

Ruth is currently Chair of the Patient and Client Council in Northern Ireland, Chair of Social AdVentures, a public health social enterprise based in Salford, and an associate with ACEVO (Association of Chief Executive Officers Voluntary sector). She served as CEO of Samaritans for five years, having previously held national senior leadership positions across the community and voluntary sectors. Previous governance positions have included Vice Chair of Lloyds Bank Foundation and Trustee of The Wildlife Trusts.

Her experience of leading national organisations, working with diverse stakeholders and championing the needs of communities will bring valuable insight to the University as it continues to deliver its ambitious strategy.

Commenting on her appointment, Ruth said:

“I’m delighted to be joining the University of Salford. The unequivocal commitment to social justice and clear belief in the Power of US resonate strongly with my values and story to date. I am looking forward to getting to know everyone, so I can truly appreciate the great potential that lies ahead together. The future is looking good.”

The appointment follows the announcement that Lord Keith Bradley will step down as Chair at the end of this year, after overseeing a period of significant transformation at the University.

Reflecting on his time at Salford, Keith said:

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of Council, and I would like to thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to be a small part of the development of the University over the last nine years. I’ve met fantastic staff who are doing wonderful work, and seeing students who have really been nurtured by the University go out into employment has been a privilege and a joy. I’m incredibly proud of the brilliant work of our colleagues and students and of the contribution the University makes to the city, the region and beyond.”